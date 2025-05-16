Ja Morant teases wild theory over Bones Hyland’s MVP curiosity

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant revealed his thoughts on the NBA awards on X. The league started handing out the awards when the 2025 playoffs began. While some of the significant awards have been given out, there's one more that hasn't been given.

Ad

The Most Valuable Player award remains unknown to the fans. The award hasn't been given to either finalist, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Nikola Jokic. One curious NBA player wanted to know why.

On Friday, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland posted on X to look for an answer to his inquiry. Fortunately for him, Morant gave a reasonable answer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Anybody else wondered why they haven’t announced MVP yet?" Hyland asked.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"They got to see who win the series first," Morant suggested.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is also a finalist to win the MVP, many believe it's between SGA and Jokic. The two stars have battled all season long for the award.

Additionally, the two superstars are facing each other in the second round of the postseason. Their Western Conference semifinals are tied at 3-3 after the Denver Nuggets forced a Game 7 on Thursday.

According to Ja Morant's theory, the league is waiting for their best-of-seven series to end before they announce who won the prestigious award.

Ad

This isn't the first time the two players have been neck-and-neck in the MVP race. Last year, they were both considered to win the award, but it was eventually given to the Serbian center. SGA, on the other hand, finished second in the race.

Ja Morant is linked to an Eastern Conference team

The Grizzlies finished the 2024-25 season after they were swept in the first round of the postseason without Ja Morant. The team's best player was injured in Game 3 against the OKC Thunder and didn't play in Game 4.

Ad

With three straight years of disappointing seasons, Memphis could look for a change. One trade proposal links the star point guard to the Boston Celtics.

Colby Faria of Sports Illustrated suggested the Celtics should get an upgrade as Jrue Holiday continues to age. Additionally, big man Kristaps Porzingis has dealt with various injuries in the past.

Faria proposed that the Grizzlies trade Morant and Brandon Clarke. The Celtics, on the other hand, will put a package for Holiday, Porzingis, a 2025 first-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2031 first-round pick.

Ad

With Jayson Tatum's unfortunate torn Achilles injury, having another All-Star like Ja Morant alongside Jaylen Brown would keep Boston competitive.

Moreover, the Grizzlies could secure their future with the number of picks they might get from the Eastern Conference team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More