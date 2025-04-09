Ja Morant took grenade celebration advice from ex All-Star who served 50-game suspension for bringing gun to the arena

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant took things to another level with his latest in-game celebration. Morant took Gilbert Arenas' advice and used a grenade celebration rather than his infamous finger guns after the NBA had warned him not to do it again.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Arenas shared a clip of himself making suggestions to Morant. He initially pointed out putting the finger guns in the holster to possibly prevent another fine. He then explained that throwing a grenade might not be a bad idea either.

Morant was likely watching "No Chill," as he hada used the grenade celebration in the Grizzlies' 124-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets. He knocked down a 3-point shot and proceeded to "take the pin" out of the grenade and threw it to the crowd. He also covered his ears as if a loud explosion had happened.

"Ja watches Gil's Arena means Ja to Lakers confirmed," Arenas tweeted.

Ja Morant was suspended twice for being seen in public with a gun, which included a 25-game suspension to start the 2023-24 NBA season. He got into trouble with the league last week when he used finger guns toward the Golden State Warriors' bench.

The NBA warned Morant and Buddy Hield to stop doing the inappropriate celebration. However, the Memphis Grizzlies guard wasn't listening and doubled down on his finger guns celebration. He used the gesture twice in the game against the Miami Heat.

Adam Silver's office wasn't fooling around, and the league fined Morant $75,000 for his actions. Fast forward to Tuesday, the two-time All-Star could be in trouble again, as his latest celebration has gone viral.

As for Gilbert Arenas, he knows a thing or two about getting suspended because of guns. He received a 50-game ban in 2009 after bringing guns into the arena when he was a member of the Washington Wizards. His career got derailed after the incident and never recovered.

Gilbert Arenas sends supportive message to Ja Morant

On "No Chill" with Gilbert Arenas, the three-time NBA All-Star gave his support to Ja Morant. Arenas explained that Morant's finger guns are no different than Detroit Pistons center and bruiser Isaiah Stewart pointing his fingers during an altercation.

"Same thing with the throat, or same thing with (Isaiah) Stewart doing this (pointing finger) sh*t," Arenas said.

"I'm just going to be honest with you. I'd be afraid of Stewart doing this sh*tt right here versus Ja doing this (gun gesture). We know what this means when we get in the back. Motherf*cker, I’m taking off, I don’t want those problems."

Ja Morant is likely a fan of Arenas' podcast, as he took his advice on celebrations. However, the Grizzlies star might be better off listening to other veterans who weren't suspended for bringing guns into the arena.

