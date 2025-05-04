Jabari Smith Jr.'s grandmother flexes grandson's big win in Game 6 against Warriors

Jabari Smith Jr.'s grandmother, Lynda Wolfe Smith, wants all the smoke after flexing the Houston Rockets' win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6. Grandma Smith was on Twitter Spaces on Friday and had some things to say to the Warriors after her grandson's team's 115-107 win.

According to Basketball Reference's @BradeauxNBA, Grandma Smith was on Twitter Spaces for Game 6 and was hyped after the Rockets forced a Game 7 back home in Houston. She also had a message for the Warriors, which received a lot of cheers on the platform.

"We're having a happy time because it's nothing better than someone doubting you then you beat they a**," Lynda said.

Jabari Smith Jr. was limited to just 19 minutes in Game 6, finishing with eight points and three rebounds. Smith has embraced his role for the Houston Rockets, whether as a starter or coming off the bench. He has had some big games during this first-round playoff series, but coach Ime Udoka rode the hot lineup on Friday.

The two-headed monster of Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams down the middle made things difficult for the small-ball Golden State Warriors. Sengun had 21 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and three steals, while Adams finished with 17 points, five rebounds and three blocks.

The Rockets are +54 when Adams is on the floor, and he made the Warriors pay despite the "Hack-a-Shaq" tactic by Steve Kerr. The big Kiwi made nine of his 16 free-throw attempts to put pressure on Golden State. They now have a shot at eliminating the Warriors at home in front of their fans.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s grandmother was very proud of him after 2022 NBA Draft

Jabari Smith Jr.'s grandmother was very proud of him after 2022 NBA Draft. (Photo: IMAGN)

After a fantastic freshman season at Auburn, Jabari Smith Jr. was drafted third overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2022 NBA Draft. Smith was picked after Duke's Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren. He's had some ups and downs with the Rockets but has adapted to what coach Ime Udoka wants him to do.

Smith has an NBA pedigree, being the son of Jabari Smith Sr., who played five seasons in the league from 2000 to 2005. He was with the Sacramento Kings for four seasons before playing the final year of his career with the New Jersey Nets. He continued to play overseas in Turkey, Iran and Puerto Rico.

Jabari Jr.'s grandmother, Lynda Wolfe Smith, was very proud of his accomplishment. She even wrote a piece about him and their family from East Atlanta for The Porch Press.

