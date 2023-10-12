Jada Pinkett Smith once dropped bombshell on her dating life claiming Grant Hill was first guy ever to step foot in her crib

Grant Hill is most know for his Hall of Fame basketball career, but he also has an interesting dating history. One actress admitted that the seven-time All-Star was the first man she ever brought home to her house.

Jada Pinkett-Smith has had a successful career in acting, but has made headlines in recent years with her relationship to Will Smith. However, it appears that she has a long list of famous ex-partners.

During an episode of her show "Red Table Talk," Jada was asked who was the first boyfriend she ever brought home for the Holidays. She responded by saying NBA star Grant Hill. The two started dating in 1993, but split in 2005. At the time, Hill was finishing up his time at Duke and getting ready to begin his NBA career with the Detorit Pistons.

Hill went on to play 18 years in the league with four different franchises. Injuries derailed his career, but he still managed to rack up a handful of accolades. Along with being a multi-time All-Star, he won Rookie of the Year and received All-NBA honors five times.

Is Grant Hill married?

Things might not have worked out for Jada Pinkett Smith and Grant Hill, but that doesn't mean the former NBA All-Star never found love. Not long after he split with the actress he did meet the woman he would eventually married.

While still playing for the Detroit Pistons, Hill was introduced to Tamia. At the time, she was a famous singer from Canada. In the summer of 1999, the two decided to get married and are still together to this day.

Since tying the knot, Hill and Tamia have welcomed multiple children into the world. Their first duaghter, Myla Grace, was born in January of 2002. Five years later, Tamia gave birth to another girl, Lael Rose.

Tamia has been making music since 1994, and has had multiple successful records. Two of her most successful albums are "A Nu Day", which was released in 2000, and "More", which came out in 2004. The Grammy nominated singer's most recent album came out in 2018 and is titled "Passion Like Fire."

As for Grant Hill, he is still involved with the game of basketball. These days, he spends his time as the managing director for Team USA.