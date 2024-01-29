Jade Jones radiates happiness as she treats her ‘soulmate’ Tyrese Haliburton to early birthday dinner

Tyrese Haliburton got an early treat from his partner Jade Jones. The Indiana Pacers guard's girlfriend will turn 26 on Jan. 30, and planned to spend some time with her partner a few days ahead of her special day.

Taking to her Instagram story, Jade shared a glimpse of the quality time spent with Tyrese as they had a dinner date before her birthday. Capturing an ever-smiling Haliburton, she quoted:

"Early birthday dinner w my soulmate"

Jade Jones enjoying a dinner night with Tyrese before her birthday (Image via Instagram @jadeeejones)

The love-bonded relationship blossoming around the basketball court grew when the talented basketball player, Tyrese Haliburton met his partner Jade Jones, a model and influencer, during their time at the university.

Tyrese Haliburton holding it tight with Jade Jones since his schooling days

Born on Feb. 29, 2000, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tyrese Haliburton was a standout basketball player at Oshkosh North High School, where he led the team to a state championship during his senior season.

His college career saw him excel at Iowa State University, setting a single-game assists record as a freshman and earning second-team All-Big 12 honors as a sophomore, despite a season-ending wrist injury.

Jade Jones, born on Jan. 30, 1998, in Iowa City, Iowa, met Tyrese while they were both students at Iowa State University. Bonds formed between them, eventually leading to a relationship in 2019 that has continued to thrive.

Jones, a former cheerleader and current teacher at Walcott Elementary School in Iowa, has been a supportive presence in Haliburton's life, often sharing encouraging and supportive messages on social media.

Following his college career, Haliburton was drafted by the Sacramento Kings as the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He quickly made an impact, finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting and earning a place on the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

A standout performance during the 2021-22 season drew the attention of the Indiana Pacers, who acquired him in a trade with the Kings.

In the 2022-23 season, Tyrese Haliburton made his first All-Star appearance and became a finalist in the 3-point contest, culminating in an average of 20 points and 10 assists per game for a full season. He then secured a substantial five-year, $260 million max contract extension, solidifying his position as an elite player in the NBA.

However, their relationship is complemented by Haliburton's close-knit family, with whom they share many memorable moments as they cheer on his achievements and contribute to their shared success.

The couple's mutual support and genuine affection are apparent through their active presence in each other's lives and their public displays of support and love.

