Jaden Ivey Injury Update: Insider provides major news about Pistons guard's recovery timeline 

Detroit Pistons’ Jaden Ivey has been out of action since injuring his leg on New Year’s Day. Diagnosed with a broken fibula, Ivey has since been ruled out for the season after Orlando Magic’s Cole Anthony collided with his legs during a loose ball play.

Since the injury, Ivey has been recuperating well and has transitioned to a walking boot on his way to recovery. According to veteran NBA insider Marc J. Spears, Ivey has begun light activities as he continues his rehabilitation process.

“The Pistons say guard Jaden Ivey (broken left fibula) has transitioned to a walking boot and has begun light weight-bearing activity. Ivey’s progress will be updated in another four weeks as weight-bearing and basketball activities continue to evolve during the rehab process,” Spears wrote on X on Thursday.

According to Ventura Orthopedics, a broken fibula takes about three to six months to heal. This means Jaden Ivey could be back in time for the Pistons’ training camp for the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Ivey is set for another evaluation next month, with the Pistons expected to be patient with his recovery.

Before the injury, the Pistons guard was on pace for a breakout season, averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He was also shooting a career-high 46 percent from the field and 41 percent from beyond the arc on over five 3-point attempts per game.

Ivey was also a key player in the Pistons’ early resurgence this season. As of now, the Pistons, who last made the playoffs in 2019, are sitting at the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-26 win-loss record.

Jaden Ivey gives update on his injury recovery

Jaden Ivey did not suffer any major injuries in his first two NBA seasons, playing 74 and 77 games, respectively, since being drafted in 2022. Since then, he has been on a challenging road to recovery following what he described as a “successful” surgery.

Talking to the "Sports Spectrum" podcast, Ivey provided an update on how he is coping with the injury and described his life since the surgery.

"I'm doing alright right now," he said. "These past couple days have actually been some of the toughest days I've had in my lifetime as far as like pain goes. Just having a major surgery, you're going to have a lot of pain after it. But actually, the surgery went really well."

With the injury, Jaden Ivey could only watch as the Pistons attempt a run for a playoff spot this season. The team is led by former top pick Cade Cunningham, who earned his first-ever All-Star appearance this season.

