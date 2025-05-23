Jaden McDaniels explains why he was compelled to take flagrant foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: "Wasn't even mad"

Jaden McDaniels is at the center of attention owing to his actions in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, stirring controversy. McDaniels enraged the OKC Thunder fanbase by maliciously shoving Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Thursday, sending the star guard to the ground.

The incident occurred mid-way into the final period and was an easy decision for officials to assess it as a flagrant foul. Amid the backlash, Jaden McDaniels claimed that his move wasn’t out of frustration but rather a strategic use of his remaining fouls.

"I just wanted to foul him for real. I wasn't even mad I just had fouls to use," McDaniels said during the postgame press conference.

That said, it was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who ultimately had the last laugh. The newly crowned MVP delivered a dominant performance, putting up 38 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals. His outing propelled the Thunder to a commanding 118-103 win, giving Oklahoma City a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Jaden McDaniels expresses confidence in Timberwolves despite trailing 2-0

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co. have the upper hand, the battle between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the OKC Thunder is far from over. Despite trailing 2-0, Jaden McDaniels remains optimistic about the Wolves’ chances, confident that a turnaround is possible if the team adopts a more assertive style of play.

"I'll say it's just poor shooting nights. They're kinda short closing a little bit, so we just gotta not think twice, and let it fly really. Be confident in what we can do," Jaden McDaniels said after Game 2’s loss (timestamp 0:35 onwards). "We gotta be desperate like every possession matters. Like every game, everything matters... Just gotta play smarter than what we are."

Minnesota's offensive struggles have been evident through the first two games of the WCF. The team is shooting just 38.2% from the field—well below their 45.1% field goal percentage average from the 2025 playoffs.

Additionally, several key players have seen a dip in performance. Starters like Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, and Mike Conley have all put up lower numbers in this series compared to their production in the previous two rounds, playing a vital role in the Wolves' early deficit.

Game 3 on Saturday is a crucial clash moment for Minnesota, a must-win battle. A potential loss will result in Anthony Edwards and co. going 3-0 down in the series, virtually ending their chances to contend for the championship.

