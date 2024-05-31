Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend Allison Audrey dons stunning $1,977 Louis Vuitton necklace courtside as Wolves fall to Mavs 

Game 5 of the Western Conference finals was decisive for Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves. They gave their best to stretch the series for one more round but failed to stand up against the dynamic duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

McDaniels girlfriend Allison Audrey was also in attendance for the game. She posted an Instagram story flaunting her super-expensive Louis Vuitton necklace. Her story featured a video of herself at the Target Center seated among hundreds of fans.

Allison Audrey flaunts necklace on Instagram story (Credit: @allisonaudreey/Instagram)

Her necklace is listed at $1,977 on the official Louis Vuitton website. It had a modern design, featuring several star-shaped beads in a single chain, which appeared to be made out of silver or platinum.

In a subsequent story, she shared a post from the official Minnesota Timberwolves Instagram account. It featured a video of the Wolves stars arriving at the arena. Audrey shared the post where Jaden McDaniels got out of the car and accompanied it with the caption:

"Proud of You."

Allison Audrey posts Jaden McDaniels (Credit: @allisonaudreey/Instagram)

McDaniels had a subpar showing of his talents in Game 5, scoring only eight points and collecting one rebound in the 103-124 loss.

Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend Allison Audrey backs the Timberwolves following the season's end

Minnesota Timberwolves star Jaden McDaniel's girlfriend Allison Audrey showed her support for her boyfriend's team after their season came to an end on Thursday night. Following the loss against the Mavs, Audrey tweeted encouraging words for the Wolves:

"Incredible season."

The Wolves had a great run as the league's underdogs, who were doubted at every stage. They shut up the critics with their performances, first by beating the Phoenix Suns in the opening round of the playoffs and then eliminating the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, in the Western Conference semifinals.

They were a force to be reckoned with on the hard court, with the squad excelling in defense and offense. Anthony Edwards was the big name for the franchise this season, with Karl-Anthony Towns coming in at a close second. Naz Reid was exceptional in playoff games and so were Jaden McDaniels and Mike Conley.

However, they met their match in the Dallas Mavericks, led by the duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who were able to contain and get past them to face the Boston Celtics on the grandest stage.