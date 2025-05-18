Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend Allison Audrey sends love as Vikings' radio announcer links his performance to Minnesota’s championship dreams

On Saturday, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend, Allison Audrey, was seen showing love to her partner amid Paul Allen's comments. The Vikings announcer linked McDaniels' performances as a key factor in the Timberwolves' championship dreams after they defeated the Golden State Warriors to reach the Western Conference Finals. They will face the winner of the semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Minnesota Vikings radio announcer made an appearance on the KFAN Sports Radio and weighed in on McDaniels' importance. The radio station's Instagram account shared a post featuring his quote, which read:

"If Jaden Mc Daniels significantly impacts each game the rest of the way, the Minnesota Timberwolves will bring home not only the Larry O'Brien but the first championship to this state in three and a half decades."

The post was later reshared by McDaniels' girlfriend, Allison Audrey, on her story as she responded to this quote with multiple love emojis:

"💙💚💙💚," she wrote.

Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend shows love on her story after Paul Allen's comments (Credits: @allisonaudreey Instagram)

Although Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle have been the leading scorers in their most recent tie against the Warriors. Jaden McDaniels has proved his importance with solid performances on both sides of the court.

The forward averaged 13.4 points and 5.8 rebounds against the Warriors, while recording 17.4 points and 6.4 rebounds against the Los Angeles Lakers in Round 1. Their first Western Conference Finals since 2004, the Timberwolves will be hoping to go all the way this term.

Julius Randle gives his verdict on Jaden McDaniels' trash-talking, as the Timberwolves look to create history

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one series win away from reaching their maiden NBA Finals. Defeating the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors on the way, the Timberwolves will be filled with confidence. Another reason behind their impressive run has been the emergence of Jaden McDaniels, who has impressed this postseason.

Former Knicks star Julius Randle expressed his take on the former Washington Huskies star, as he was questioned about his trash-talking ability:

"Yeah, I’ve been on the other end of it playing, it’s like what did you say to me? Every time I’d play against him I'd have to get ready because this dude here is like on one. It’s funny being his teammate versus the perception I had," he said.

The Timberwolves will be rearing for McDaniels to bring the same energy in the Western Conference Finals, as they hope to make history this season.

