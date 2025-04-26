Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend Allison Audrey shows love as fan declares Wolves loyalty forever with new tattoo 

Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves have reinvigorated fans Minnesota over the past couple of seasons. Anthony Edwards has led the charge, but the team has done well building around him, including the addition of McDaniels, who has developed nicely into his running mate. Fans are so excited that one made sure to get their loyalty to the team sealed in ink.

Ad

Allison Audrey and Jaden McDaniels have maintained a mostly private relationship over the past few years, but the couple had their first son, Mekhi, in June of 2024. The two are extremely supportive of each other and Audrey has become a big Timberwolves fan as a result. She has a large following on her social media pages and fans have reached out to her to show off their support for the team.

Ad

Trending

Audrey replied emphaticallly to one fan who showed off their newest tattoo on X. On Friday before the Timberwolves' Game 3, she responded to a fan who got both Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker's faces and numbers tattooed on their leg in support of this year's team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I love this 😂 Let's go Wolves!" Audrey replied to the Minnesota superfan.

Both Audrey and McDaniels have embraced the Minnesota community since arriving in the city back in 2020. McDaniels has grown into a key member of the team, and the city has rallied behind him and his partner as they have grown their family. That support has helped the team as they attempt to add another banner to their team's history.

Ad

How can Jaden McDaniels make the most of this playoff run?

As if getting a tattoo on their leg wasn't enough, Minnesota Timberwolves fans are betting on Jaden McDaniels and the team to bring home a championship. After winning Game 3 of their first round matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers to go up 2-1 in the series, things are looking good for the Timberwolves as they set out to avenge their Western Conference Finals loss from last year.

Ad

If they want to get to and win the NBA Finals, McDaniels will need to play a huge part in getting them there. The 24-year-old wing has done well in the postseason so far, averaging 21 points per game while checking Lakers superstar Luka Doncic on defense. His growth offensively has given Anthony Edwards options to turn to when the Los Angeles defense keys in on him.

McDaniels has embraced his role on the team, but he has shown that when needed, he can provide more of an offensive punch than just spacing the floor. He needs to stay ready, because the Timberwolves will need him in order to get out of the Western Conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.