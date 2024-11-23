Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend Allison Audrey spares 3-word reaction to T'wolves star's critics amid poor showing

Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend Allison Audrey shared a three-word response for her boyfriend's critics on social media. The Georgia State Alumni reposted a post on X and expressed her opinion in the captions.

The post featured a picture of McDaniels walking back to the locker room through the tunnel. A head on the picture read, "I can't take it anymore," making it a meme on McDaniel's poor showing in recent Timberwolves' games.

"Man forget yall 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂" Audrey captioned her repost.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jaden McDaniels has been struggling to find his rhythm since the start of the 2024-25 season. He is averaging 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

The 2024 NBA All-Defensive second-team member showed his abilities well in the Timberwolves' latest game against the Raptors on Thursday. He scored 22 points, collected seven rebounds and dished out three assists in a 105-110 loss.

McDaniels is shooting 47.4% from the field and 31.6% from the 3-point range. However, he has been less impactful in his previous games.

He scored 11 points against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday and just seven against the Blazers on Nov. 13. The Timberwolves are not in a great state themselves, having an 8-7 record and holding the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend Allison Audrey and Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanie Robel have a heartwarming interaction

Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend Allison Audrey and Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanie Robel had an interesting interaction on Instagram where the two women celebrated five years of acquaintance.

Audrey shared a post from the Timberwolves on her Instagram story on Nov. 8 and mentioned Jeanie Robel in her caption.

"Year 5 @coutureinc2."

Robel reposted the story on her own Instagram handle and added her response in the caption.

"We hereeee,💙💚"

Jeanie Robel reacts to Allison Audrey's mention on Instagram. (Credits: @coutureinc2/Instagram)

The post featured a picture of Ant-Man and McDaniels standing beside each other during a game.

The basketball girlfriends celebrated five years of togetherness as their boyfriends have been teammates for the same time.

Anthony Edwards started his journey in the NBA as the first pick in the 2020 NBA draft. The LA Lakers had drafted Jaden McDaniels in the same draft, as the 28th pick.

However, the Lakers traded the future 2024 NBA All-Defensive second team member to the OKC who then traded him off to the Timberwolves. Since then, Edwards and McDaniels have been together and so have their girlfriends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.