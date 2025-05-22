Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend slams 'weird' Luguentz Dort remarks 

Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves walked away from Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals with a 114-88 loss on the road. With Game 2 set to tip off at 8:30p.m. EST on Thursday, Minnesota has a chance to even up the series with the Oklahoma City Thunder at one game apiece.

Ad

Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend, Allison Audrey, joined the conversation after Game 1, voicing her perspective on one fan's Luguentz Dort comment. Dort was one of many Thunder players who spent time guarding McDaniels and Anthony Edwards. He and McDaniels are both known as great defenders, but Dort's approach is more physical.

The play that caused one fan to comment about Dort saw him grab at McDaniels' shorts while navigating a screen in the first half of Game 1. The 6-foot-4 forward pulled on Jaden McDaniel's shorts as he tried to stay with Edwards on defense.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

One fan pointed out to Audrey that he might be getting too comfortable with her boyfriend while competiting against him, prompting a one word response from her.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Weird," Audrey said to a fan who suggested that Dort was trying to get into her boyfriend's shorts.

Audrey is an avid supporter of Jaden McDaniels and has been throughout his career with the Timberwolves. Minnesota fans have embraced both her and her husband, and they have repaid their appreciation. Audrey went as far as to shout out a fan who got McDaniels' face tattooed on their body to show support for him earlier this season.

Ad

The Timberwolves are back in the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive year, but need to win four of the next six games to advance to the NBA Finals. The franchise has never won a title, but Audrey and the rest of their fanbase have been loud with their support of the team as they compete for their first championship.

Jaden McDaniels' comments after Game 1 concerned fans

The Timberwolves lost the third quarter of Game 1 32-18 and weren't able to come back after a big run by the Thunder. Jaden McDaniels spoke about the difference in intensity from each team and what went wrong for Minnesota in the second half, but his comments worried fans.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

“I'll say, I think we let off the pressure a little bit,” McDaniels said. “We were picking up 94 feet. I feel like we kinda let off... and then just staying with the game, no matter what the score is. Anything can happen. It's a playoff game, you just have to play until the buzzer goes off.”

Ad

One fan was baffled by his analysis, asking when the team would show effort if not in the Western Conference Finals.

"Letting off the gas in the western conference finals??" commented one fan.

"I’m so confused by this answer," said another.

Dort and the Thunder have led the NBA in almost every defensive stat all season long. Jaden McDaniels' comments about the difference in effort between both teams is cause for concern, but the Timberwolves bounced back from both of their previous losses this postseason with wins.

While Audrey deals with strange comments from fans about Dort's defense on her boyfriend, she and the rest of the Minnesota faithful will be cheering their team on Thursday night in the hopes of evening things up before heading back home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.