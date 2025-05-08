Jaden McDaniels reveals Timberwolves' plan to contain Buddy Hield if Steph Curry misses game for Warriors

The Minnesota Timberwolves will deal with an underpowered Golden State Warriors squad, owing to Steph Curry's injury. On Tuesday, Curry left early in the second quarter of Game 1. It was later revealed that he sustained a Grade 1 hamstring strain and will need a week before being re-evaluated.
While not facing Curry could be an advantage for Minnesota, the team is not easing up. Golden State still has other weapons, and they are a veteran squad with a championship pedigree.
Forward Jaden McDaniels and his squad plan to play as if Curry is still on the floor. However, that defensive effort will go toward containing Buddy Hield.
"When we play teams without their best player we kind of struggle sometimes," McDaniels said. "So, just treating Buddy (Hield) like Steph (Curry) and not let him have the game he had last game."
Hield has stepped up in the Warriors' last two contests after being quite inconsistent in the games leading up to it.
He dropped 33 points on a 9-for-11 shooting clip from the 3-point line in the do-or-die Game 7 against Houston. Then, he followed it up with a 24-point performance against Minnesota to help Golden State secure the 99-88 Game 1 win.
Timberwolves veteran guard Mike Conley is confident his team can bounce back
The Minnesota Timberwolves' Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors was quite the stunner. They were better rested, having concluded their opening round series against the LA Lakers on April 30.
They also had the advantage of playing in front of their home crowd, and were facing off against a Curry-less Warriors for most of the game. Still, they find themselves down 0-1.
Despite this stunning setback, veteran guard Mike Conley is confident in their ability to rally.
"I'm very confident," Conley said. "After our last loss, talking about how (Chris Finch) approaches the film sessions and practices, and how he challenges every single guy. Nobody's exempt from that and guys respond."
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves can rely on the star power of Anthony Edwards and their stacked frontcourt with Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle. Additionally, they have a collection of talented wings who excel on both ends of the floor.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves can rely on the star power of Anthony Edwards and their stacked frontcourt with Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle. Additionally, they have a collection of talented wings who excel on both ends of the floor.
