Jaime Jaquez Jr. injury update: Why has Miami Heat rookie missed last 5 games?

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has missed the last five games for the Miami Heat and the team has yet to set a timeline for when the rookie will be able to return to the active roster. Over the five matches the former UCLA Bruin missed, the team has only won once without him.

As per the injury update from the Miami Heat, Jaime Jaquez Jr. sustained a groin injury, with the report indicating that it occurred on January 14th. This injury forced the 2023 18th overall pick to miss his first string of games in his young career.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 22-year-old had also sustained a groin injury back on October 26 but managed to play through the pain. In addition to the groin injury, he was also diagnosed with a head injury on December 29. However, the team doctors gave him clearance to participate in the game against the Utah Jazz.

According to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, Coach Erik Spoelstra gave an enlightening update that Jaime Jaquez Jr. is progressing well from the groin injury but the team doctors have not set a date when he can return to action.

Expand Tweet

The Miami Heat will be taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 27 and there is no clear indication if Jaquez Jr. will be able to suit up.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. stats so far in his first 39 games with the Miami Heat

Having drafted 18th overall in the 2023 NBA draft, the Miami Heat are blessed to find another diamond in the rough as Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been a significant addition.

Injuries have plagued the team during the initial half of the 2023-24 season, and Jaquez Jr. has played a pivotal role in maintaining stability as the starter while Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo recover.

Across 39 games played, Jaquez Jr. has maintained an average of 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Furthermore, he exhibits a respectable 35% accuracy from beyond the three-point line, converting 1.1 shots per night.

In the last 10 games before the groin injury, Jaquez Jr. has been providing the Heat 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals.

On Christmas Day, he was able to register his season-high of 31 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. He also finished with a double-double doing 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Jaquez Jr.'s performance gets him in the Top 5 in the 2023 NBA Rookie Ladder and his highest ranking is third behind Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren before the groin injury.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!