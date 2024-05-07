Jaime Jaquez Jr. teams up with Joe Biden to address crowd at White House on Cinco De Mayo celebration

Jaime Jaquez Jr. did not win the Rookie of the Year award, an accolade that went unanimously to the San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama. The former UCLA star also couldn’t help the Miami Heat get past the juggernaut Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. “Juan Wick” was even in street clothes in the must-win Game 5 due to a hip injury.

Despite all of that, Jaquez got invited to the White House by United States President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden. The Heat guard was in Washington as part of the government’s celebration of Cinco De Mayo, a time-honored Mexican event in the US. Jaquez and Mexican screen star Cristo Fernandez of the “Ted Lasso” fame, were the celebrities that headlined the event.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is a native of Irvine, California, but grew up and played high school basketball in Camarillo. Miami’s rookie, however, traces his roots to Mexico, and the reason why he was asked to attend the said event.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here’s what Jaquez had to say to the throng of reporters after he was called by Jill Biden to have his moment:

"I stand here before you on the shoulders of giants. There are generations of proud and incredibly accomplished Mexican-Americans that came before me. I am proud to continue their legacy and continue to push the traditions of Mexican-Americans that make the spirit of our people so great.

A tradition and spirit that is principled on hard work, a strong moral code and the importance of family. Thank you, President Biden and the administration for celebrating our community and all our contributions here today."

Expand Tweet

Joe Biden later relayed his message to the people attending the ceremony and the Mexican-American community. He roped Jaime Jaquez Jr. into his response when “POTUS” said that “future generations will stand” on the basketball player’s shoulders.

Joe Biden will be counting on Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Mexican-American voters to help him stay in the Oval Office

In the first showdown between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in 2020, the former eventually triumphed over the latter in a highly disputed election. Trump refused to concede defeat before “vox populi” ultimately emerged with Biden getting the presidency.

In that battle, the Latino bloc reportedly voted nearly 60% for Biden while Trump garnered the rest. To make it a repeat against the “The Apprentice” producer and host, the incumbent will need the same backing from the Mexican-American community again. As Jaime Jaquez Jr. is a well-known figure among the said group, it did not hurt to have the Miami Heat player in the White House.

In Joe Biden’s April visit to several Western states, he wooed Hispanic voters by claiming he beat Trump in 2020 because of them. He even added that his opponent “despises Latinos.”

Expand Tweet

Inviting Jaime Jaquez Jr. was a smart move as he has the attention of young Latino voters. It remains to be seen, though, if the aforesaid event in the White House will help translate to victory for Biden down the road.