Jalen Brunson banters former Warriors GM after no call vs his old team

Jalen Brunson was seen exchanging some friendly fire with former Golden State GM Bob Myers when the Warriors hosted the New York Knicks on Monday at Chase Center. One of the instances saw the guard mighty miffed with the officials for a no-call when Draymond Green seemingly fouled him as he barrelled his way to the rim.

Brunson took a hard tumble, but there was no whistle and that meant it was a deuce, but there was no free throw coming his way. The exchange between the two took place in the third quarter as the Knicks led the Warriors, 69-61.

Soon after he was back up on his feet, Brunson walked over to Myers and had quite the exchange:

"Bob? Is that a foul? Thank you, appreciate it."

As intense as the action was on the floor, the quip got some laughs. Brunson eventually had the better of Golden State (35-32), propping up 34 points, five rebounds and seven assists as New York (41-27) pipped the hosts, 119-112. The win saw them stay fourth in the East.

Supporting Jalen Brunson was Miles McBride with 29 points. Donte DiVincenzo had 18 points while Josh Hart had a triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

Jalen Brunson was ready to get the better of Draymond Green well before Knicks vs Warriors matchup

While he made a niche for himself as one of the most lethal shooters in the league, Jalen Brunson and his matchup against Draymond Green was always a struggle as he shot 41% overall and 29% on the 3 with the versatile forward as his defender. This time around, he had the better of the veteran when the two met at Chase Center.

Speaking to the media ahead of the matchup, Brunson said he had worked harder when it came to facing quality bigs, and he knew the threat Green would be now that he was playing center for Golden State:

“Obviously having Draymond defend me, it was different. Like you said, you have to adjust. For me it made me better. It made me understand what I had to work on to be better. One of those things that makes you rethink, what are you going to do to be better?”

The fact that he got the better of Green shows that Jalen Brunson is more than capable of getting past bigs with his speed and shooting accuracy. Only time will tell if he can continue his pyrotechnics in the playoffs.