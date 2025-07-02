Jalen Brunson drops stunned reaction to massive report on dad Rick Brunson's Knicks future: "WHAT?!"

New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson reacted to a report about his father's future with the franchise amid the team's coaching search. Jalen's father, Rick Brunson, has been an assistant since 2022. He has only worked under coach Tom Thibodeau, who was fired after the Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jalen had a sarcastic, stunned reaction to Marc Stein's report about Rick. Stein revealed that the elder Brunson is expected to stay in New York and become part of the new coach's staff. The Knicks have been linked to Mike Brown, Taylor Jenkins, Micah Nori, James Borrego and Dawn Staley.
"WHAT?!" Brunson tweeted.
Jalen Brunson joined the New York Knicks as a free agent in 2022, leaving the Dallas Mavericks after four years. Brunson turned into a superstar for the Knicks, leading them to three straight playoff appearances. However, they failed to get past the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.
Some fans have been critical of Rick Brunson's presence within the Knicks' coaching staff. There was also a report from NBA insider Sam Amico last month about players being unhappy with the amount of power Rick has within the organization.
Regardless of rumors about Rick and some Knicks players, it's unlikely that the front office would do something to upset their best player, since Carmelo Anthony. They are on the verge of breaking through, especially with how wide open the Eastern Conference will be next season.
Jalen Brunson to have a fantastic backup next season
One of the problems for the New York Knicks in the postseason was the lack of bench depth. Miles McBride was the only decent contributor off the bench, with the Knicks needing impact role players.
The front office went to work quickly, agreeing on a contract with former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson, who was waived by the Utah Jazz. Clarkson has been one of the league's best players off the bench over the past five years. He struggled with injuries last season but still managed to average 16.2 points per game.
Clarkson will be the backup for Jalen Brunson, who is the team's primary scorer. The Knicks won't miss Brunson's production when he sits down due to the Filipino American guard's scoring ability and skillset.
