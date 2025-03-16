Jalen Brunson Injury Update: Insider drops major announcement about Knicks star's return

New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson has been out since March 6 after suffering a sprained ankle against the LA Lakers. The Knicks are 2-1 since the injury, but it seems like they could be without Brunson longer than anticipated.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Saturday that the Knicks are expecting Brunson to be out until late March or early April. There's still some inflammation on his ankle, and the goal for the franchise is to have him completely healthy at the start of the playoffs.

Charania also updated on the issue between coach Tom Thibodeau and Mikal Bridges regarding public comments about players' minutes amid Brunson's injury. The two have hashed it out in a private meeting and it won't be an issue moving forward.

The New York Knicks initially announced last week that Jalen Brunson will miss at least two weeks. His X-rays turned out to be negative, which was great news for the Knicks' fanbase. However, he still isn't cleared since there's still some swelling on his ankle.

Brunson suffered the injury in the Knicks' 113-109 overtime loss to the LA Lakers. He was driving to the basket when he got fouled by Austin Reaves, who tried to stop the fastbreak. He landed on Reaves' foot, causing an awkward landing on his right ankle.

The gritty guard stayed in the game to make both of his free throws to tie the game at 107 with 1:24 left in overtime. However, the Knicks failed to execute plays in the final minute as they fell to the Lakers to start their five-game road trip.

Miles McBride replaced Jalen Brunson in the starting lineup with Cameron Payne also getting more minutes off the bench. The Knicks are currently sitting third in the Eastern Conference standings at 42-23.

Jalen Brunson predicted to win NBA Award at the end of the season

Jalen Brunson predicted to win NBA Award at end of the season. (Photo: IMAGN)

Jalen Brunson has been phenomenal for the New York Knicks this season, leading them to a potential top-three finish before his injury. Brunson's performances in his third year in New York have one NBA analyst predicting an award for him at the end of the season.

"He's probably going to win Clutch Player of the Year," CBS Sports' Sam Quinn wrote. "Only Trae Young has more points in the clutch, but that's mostly a volume issue. Brunson is shooting 52.2% in the clutch and has a 16-8 record there.

"He does his best work late in games, but he's dominated throughout. ... His defense remains an issue, but as the offensive engine of a great team, he's an easy All-NBA pick."

However, Brunson will have to play four more games this season to become eligible for any awards. It's due to the league's minimum requirement of games played remaining at 65.

