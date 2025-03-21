Jalen Brunson Injury Update: Knicks HC shares major news on NY guard's ankle sprain

The last time Jalen Brunson saw action for the New York Knicks, he sprained his ankle as he attempted to tow his team past the LA Lakers on Mar. 7. The Knicks ended up losing 113-109 in overtime, and Brunson has missed six games since then.

Ad

Though the All-Star guard is set to miss his seventh straight game as the Knicks take on the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, he is making much-needed progress.

Hours before the New York-Charlotte showdown, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post gave an update on Brunson's recovery as per Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bondy Tweeted: "Jalen Brunson is out of the walking boot and doing light shooting, Thibodeau said."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Brunson's absence, the Knicks have gone 3-3 while still holding on to the no. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. Heading into the game against the Hornets, New York is looking to bounce back from a 120-105 loss dealt by the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

This season, Brunson is averaging 26.3 points per game on 49.0% shooting from the field (38.4% from beyond the arc). He is also posting the best numbers of his career in the assists department (7.4 a night).

Ad

If Brunson's recuperation goes according to the plan, he'll be in a position to help lead the Knicks heading into the playoffs.

Jalen Brunson gets candid on MVP aspirations

For quite some time now, the New York fanbase has let Brunson know how important he is to the Knicks by chanting "MVP" during home games. Hip hop pioneer Kurtis Blow, a proud child of Harlem, has taken notice of this and decided to ask Brunson his thoughts on this adulation.

Ad

In a clip posted Wednesday on the official X account of Brunson's podcast "Roommates Show," Brunson and Blow sat down for an interview in which the rapper brought up the MVP chants. This led the Knicks star to give his candid thoughts on the accolade:

"Obviously, that's an individual goal of mine, to win that award," Brunson replied. "But, to know that I have the love and respect of a city like that, New York City, that's worth more than I can even put into words."

Ad

Expand Tweet

With Jalen Brunson's return imminent, there are many more chances for the New York crowd this season to chant "MVP" inside Madison Square Garden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback