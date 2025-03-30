Jalen Brunson Injury Update: Knicks star shares firsthand status on ankle setback ahead of Trail Blazers matchup

The New York Knicks continue to battle without their All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson. Brunson injured his ankle on Mar. 6 against the LA Lakers and has remained out of the lineup since then. With the Playoffs fast approaching, fans wonder when they will see him in action again.

Brunson himself provided a somewhat encouraging update on his injury. The media asked the hobbled guard about his status. While he remained non-committal with his response, the Knicks star indicated he was on the mend.

However, he will remain out against the Portland Trail Blazers when New York plays them on Sunday.

"I'm feeling better, progressing every day. That's just my goal for the next upcoming days," Brunson said.

Jalen Brunson was also asked if he had a target date for his comeback.

"No, I'm just progressing to see where I'm at every single day then we'll go from there," Brunson replied.

Finally, the Knicks guard said this when asked where he had progressed most.

"Just that I feel better," Brunson responded. "I feel better moving, that's really it."

New York's offense has lost its most potent weapon without Jalen Brunson. He's been averaging 26.4 points and 7.4 assists and has been the Knicks's primary ballhandler. A contribution that the team will have to live without for who knows how long.

Only nine games are left on New York's regular season schedule, including Sunday's matchup against the Blazers. They come into this matchup with a 46-27 record and are coming off a win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Unless they collapse entirely, the Knicks will likely enter the postseason as the third seed in their conference.

How has the New York Knicks performed without Jalen Brunson?

Since Mar. 7, the New York Knicks have played 11 games without their All-Star point guard and registered a 6-5 record during the stretch.

While they won against the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, and Milwaukee Bucks, the Knicks dropped points against the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets and twice against the LA Clippers.

When Brunson went down, Miles McBride was named starter in his stead. He started for coach Tom Thibodeau for eight games before suffering a groin injury. Later, Cam Payne stepped in the starting point guard role, which he had done for three straight games before his ankle injury saw him miss the game against the Bucks.

Without Brunson, Miles McBride or Cam Payne, New York could field Delon Wright or Tyler Kolek as their starting point guard. Landry Shamet and Pacome Dadiet could also see an increase in minutes to address the Knicks injury situation.

