Jalen Brunson Injury Update: NBA insider breaks massive news on Knicks star's return from ankle setback

On Sunday, two-time All-Star Jalen Brunson will make his return to action after missing 15 games with an ankle injury. Brunson suffered an ankle injury on Mar. 6 in the Knicks' overtime loss to the LA Lakers, and while he managed to avoid a season-ending injury, he was forced to the sidelines, leaving fans concerned about his status for the postseason.

On the heels of reports that Jalen Brunson would look to return to action before the end of the regular season so that he can find his rhythm before the start of the playoffs, Chris Haynes has reported that he'll make his long-awaited return on Sunday.

This, of course, comes on the heels of Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau telling members of the press earlier in the week that Brunson was, quote, "very close" to being ready to return.

In Jalen Brunson's absence, the Knicks have posted an 8-6 record, while winning six of their last ten, excluding tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks, which will be the 15th Brunson has missed.

Currently, the team is sitting comfortably in third place in the Eastern Conference, with a 2.5 game lead over the fourth-place Indiana Pacers, and a 5.5 game lead over the fifth-place Detroit Pistons.

Following Sunday's game against the Suns, which will wrap up a back-to-back for the team after a showdown with the Atlanta Hawks tonight, the Knicks will have just four more games left on their regular-season schedule.

Looking at Sunday's clash between the Knicks and the Suns ahead of Jalen Brunson's return, as well as remaining games on New York's schedule

Sunday's clash between the Knicks and the Suns will be the second and final regular-season meeting between these two teams.

Back in late November, the two sides faced off in Phoenix, with the Knicks able to pick up a 138-122 win that extended their win streak at the time to four.

While New York will be heading into tonight's game on the heels of a clash with the Hawks on Saturday, Phoenix is heading into tonight's contest in the midst of a five-game skid.

Currently, the Suns are sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference, two games behind the 10th-place Sacramento Kings.

Following tonight's showdown at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks will host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, before hitting the road for a showdown with the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

Jalen Brunson will then have just two games left to find his rhythm before the postseason, with a clash against the Cavaliers set for Friday, Apr. 11, and a showdown with the Brooklyn Nets to wrap up the season on Apr. 13.

