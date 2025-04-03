  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Jalen Brunson
  • Jalen Brunson Injury Update: NBA insider shares latest status of Knicks star's ankle setback as playoffs inch closer

Jalen Brunson Injury Update: NBA insider shares latest status of Knicks star's ankle setback as playoffs inch closer

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 03, 2025 20:40 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
Chris Haynes provides an update on Jalen Brunson's ankle with just six games left on the New York Knicks' schedule (Image credit: Imagn)

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson has been sidelined since the team's March 6 showdown against the LA Lakers. During the game, Brunson sprained his right ankle during overtime, leading to fears that he may have suffered a devastating injury.

Ad

While the injury didn't require surgery, Brunson has now missed almost an entire month of play, during which time, the Knicks have gone just 8-6. According to longtime NBA insider Chris B. Haynes, Brunson is expected to practice on Friday for the first time since his injury.

In one of his signature "Haynes Briefs" on X, Haynes relayed an update to Knicks fans, indicating that the two-time All-Star will be listed as questionable for Saturday's Eastern Conference showdown with the Altanta Hawks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The New York Knicks are receiving some very favorable news," Haynes said. "League sources informed me that All-Star guard Jalen Brunson will practice Friday for the first time since sustaining that ankle injury... and he will be ruled as questionable to return Saturday against the Hawks.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

This is big news for the Knicks considering they have about a handful of games left in the regular season."
Ad
Ad

As Haynes also indicated, with Brunson set to return to practice, the standout guard will have time to find his rhythm before the end of the season.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau praises OG Anunoby for an uptick in offensive production in Jalen Brunson's absence

While the New York Knicks have gone just 8-6 in Jalen Brunson's absence, the team has shown growth on the offensive end of the floor. Although Brunson's ball-dominant style of play typically led to him being New York's first option on any given night, with Brunson sidelined, the Knicks have been forced to adapt.

Ad

One of the players who has impressed coach Tom Thibodeau is OG Anunoby. In Brunson's absence, he averaged 23.2 points, a figure that, if he kept it up throughout the entire season, would eclipse his previous career-high (17.1 ppg).

While speaking with The Athletic on Wednesday, Thibodeau praised Anunoby for stepping up in a big way:

“He’s got a great mix going right now with attacking the rim, getting to the line and high-volume 3s… he’s not hesitating," Thibodeau said. "It’s really, really good basketball. And his defense is elite.”
Ad

Thanks to their play as of late, New York is still holding onto No. 3 in the Eastern Conference, with a three-game lead over the fourth-placed Indiana Pacers.

Once Jalen Brunson returns to action, Anunoby's offensive production will further elevate a Knicks team eager to make a deep postseason run.

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी