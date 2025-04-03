Jalen Brunson Injury Update: NBA insider shares latest status of Knicks star's ankle setback as playoffs inch closer

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson has been sidelined since the team's March 6 showdown against the LA Lakers. During the game, Brunson sprained his right ankle during overtime, leading to fears that he may have suffered a devastating injury.

While the injury didn't require surgery, Brunson has now missed almost an entire month of play, during which time, the Knicks have gone just 8-6. According to longtime NBA insider Chris B. Haynes, Brunson is expected to practice on Friday for the first time since his injury.

In one of his signature "Haynes Briefs" on X, Haynes relayed an update to Knicks fans, indicating that the two-time All-Star will be listed as questionable for Saturday's Eastern Conference showdown with the Altanta Hawks.

"The New York Knicks are receiving some very favorable news," Haynes said. "League sources informed me that All-Star guard Jalen Brunson will practice Friday for the first time since sustaining that ankle injury... and he will be ruled as questionable to return Saturday against the Hawks.

This is big news for the Knicks considering they have about a handful of games left in the regular season."

As Haynes also indicated, with Brunson set to return to practice, the standout guard will have time to find his rhythm before the end of the season.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau praises OG Anunoby for an uptick in offensive production in Jalen Brunson's absence

While the New York Knicks have gone just 8-6 in Jalen Brunson's absence, the team has shown growth on the offensive end of the floor. Although Brunson's ball-dominant style of play typically led to him being New York's first option on any given night, with Brunson sidelined, the Knicks have been forced to adapt.

One of the players who has impressed coach Tom Thibodeau is OG Anunoby. In Brunson's absence, he averaged 23.2 points, a figure that, if he kept it up throughout the entire season, would eclipse his previous career-high (17.1 ppg).

While speaking with The Athletic on Wednesday, Thibodeau praised Anunoby for stepping up in a big way:

“He’s got a great mix going right now with attacking the rim, getting to the line and high-volume 3s… he’s not hesitating," Thibodeau said. "It’s really, really good basketball. And his defense is elite.”

Thanks to their play as of late, New York is still holding onto No. 3 in the Eastern Conference, with a three-game lead over the fourth-placed Indiana Pacers.

Once Jalen Brunson returns to action, Anunoby's offensive production will further elevate a Knicks team eager to make a deep postseason run.

