Jalen Brunson Injury Update: Projected return of Knicks star explored amid new details

For roughly the past month now, Jalen Brunson has been sidelined with an ankle injury. With just a few weeks to go until the playoffs, one insider provided new developments regarding a possible return for the star guard.

Brunson last played for the New York Knicks back on March 6 in the overtime thriller against the LA Clippers. They've managed stay afloat without him, but will need the services of their lead guard if they want to make any noise in the postseason.

On Tuesday night, the shorthanded Knicks picked up a win over the injury-ridden Philadelphia 76ers. After the game, Insider Ian Begley gave an update on when Jalen Brunson could possibly return to action. It's doubtful he plays in New York's next game but he could be back in the lineup as early as this weekend.

"Jalen Brunson, still working his way back," Begley said. "I think it's a longshot for him to play at Cleveland here the next game.

"But then they have a couple days off then they go to Atlanta on Saturday. They're home against Phoenix Suns. I think based on the trajectory and everything that's gone on here, the weekend is a realistic landing spot for Brunson and his return."

Brunson has put together another All-NBA-level campaign for the Knicks this season. Through 61 appearances, he is averaging 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

Jalen Brunson had comical response to being cleared ahead of potential return

Over the weekend, Jalen Brunson received good news regarding his return to play. He was cleared for basketball activities, though he comically refused to dive into what that fully meant in terms of his workload.

After this news, Brunson briefly spoke to the media about his latest update. The Knicks star simply kept repeating himself saying he can partake in whatever falls under basketball activities.

"Cleared for basketball activities specifically," Brunson said. "It includes basketball activities, you guys are not gonna get me."

After swinging big trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns over the summer, the Knicks have their sights set on contending in the East. However, Brunson is still the driving force when it comes to how far they'll go. If New York wants any shot at a deep run, they're going to need him in action leading the charge.

Ideally, Brunson coming back this weekend is the best-case scenario for the Knicks. This would give him a handful of games to knock the rust off prior to the postseason getting underway.

