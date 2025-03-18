Jalen Brunson Injury Update: Tom Thibodeau shares latest on seeing Knicks star in walking boot amid recovery

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau shared the latest update on their star Jalen Brunson's injury following the New York Knicks 116-95 home victory over the Miami Heat on Monday.

During the postgame interview, Thibodeau responded with uncertainity when asked if Brunson is still using a medical boot for his ankle injury.

"I'm not sure," Thibodeau said while walking off the interview. "Sometimes I see him with the boot; sometimes I don't."

Jalen Brunson has been sidelined since March 6 due to a sprained right ankle sustained after landing awkwardly during an overtime session against the LA Lakers.

The two-time NBA All-Star was initially reported to be out for atleast two weeks, but ,according to ESPN's Shams Charania, late March/ early April is a more realistic target for Brunson's return.

NBA insider Cassidy Hubbarth gave an update on Brunson's recovery process ahead of Monday's matchup.

"I'm told he's still in a boot and he's done some very light shooting," Hubbarth said.

"But the Knicks are focused on keeping swelling down and then increasing mobility as his recovery continues. They know that they need him right for the playoffs, so that's the priority at this point with under a month left in the regular season."

In 61 games this season, Jalen Brunson is averaging 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steal per contest. He's shooting 49.0% from the field, including 38.4% from beyond the arc as the New York Knicks maintain the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings with a 43-24 record.

The Knicks are 3-2 in the absence of Brunson over their last five outings as they await the healthy return of their star player with 15 games remaining in the regular season.

Jalen Brunson & Nova Knicks reunite with Donte DiVincenzo for March Madness ad

Former Villanova teammates and current Knicks teamamtes Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges reunited with their former teammate Donte DiVincenzo in a new hilarious AT&T ad for March Madness.

The ad highlighted DiVincenzo's trade from the Knicks to the Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, which prevented the four college teammates from suiting up together for New York.

Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Donte DiVincenzo won NCAA titles with the Villanova Wildcats in 2016 and 2018. Meanwhile, Josh Hart was also a member of their 2016 championship, but he was already a rookie in the NBA in 2018.

