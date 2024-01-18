Jalen Brunson Injury Update: Will New York Knicks' star guard suit up against Washington Wizards? (January 18, 2024) 

Jalen Brunson's injury updates have been concerning over the past few games as the New York Knicks' star guard missed games. Brunson didn't play in the Knicks' 106-94 win over the Memphis Grizzlies (Jan. 13) and the 98-94 loss against the Orlando Magic (Jan. 16).

However, Brunson returned in the Knicks' previous game and helped the Knicks bounce back after the loss against Orlando. He led New York to a dominant 109-94 home win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, tallying 30 points and seven assists on 11-of-21 shooting.

Jalen Brunson injury update: Will he play tonight against Washington Wizards?

Jalen Brunson's injury update for the game between the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards hasn't been made official yet. However, he looked comfortable in Wednesday's win, returning from a two-game hiatus and is expected to suit up on Thursday night. Brunson's return got the Knicks' offense back on track.

Julius Randle and OG Anunoby were the biggest beneficiaries of his comeback, as the former tallied 31 points on 11-of-19 shooting, while the latter had 15 points on five-of-10 shooting.

Brunson's ability to draw the defensive attention opened up looks for Randle, Anunoby and the rest of the Knicks, something they didn't have with the former Mavericks' point guard absent.

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

Brunson sustained a calf injury on Jan. 12, forcing him into missing games for the first time this season. Brunson missed both of his games because of the ailment. He's endured an ankle injury before this on Dec. 10, but that didn't keep him on the sidelines.

Brunson's made the most out of this healthy season, averaging a career-high 25.9 points and 6.4 assists, shooting on 47/43/83 splits. He's in contention to make his debut All-Star game, as his efforts have helped the Knicks to be on track for a second consecutive playoff appearance as a top-six team. New York is fifth in the East at halfway stage, with a 24-17 record.

How to watch Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks?

The Wizards vs. Knicks game will commence at 7:30 pm IST on NBA League Pass. MSG and MNMT2 will carry out local TV coverage for this contest. The teams have met twice before this season, with the Knicks winning on both occasions.

They claimed a 120-99 win on Nov. 17 before sealing a 121-105 win on Jan. 6. A win on Thursday will help New York seal the season series win over their Eastern Conference rivals.

