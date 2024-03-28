Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart roast each other breaking down Nikola Jokic's overhead no-look pass exposing Knicks' defense

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks have been on a tear this season. With the playoffs in sight, the team has continued to hold onto a top-three spot in the Eastern Conference, largely thanks to Brunson's play. While players like Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle have gone down with injuries, Brunson has continued to impress and shoulder the team's offensive load.

Recently, the Knicks competed against the Denver Nuggets, who sit atop the Western Conference. In the first half, Nikola Jokic put on an absolute clinic, dropping a number of highlight-worthy dimes on the Knicks squad.

Josh Hart ended up on the wrong end of one particular highlight reel assist that has continued to leave fans in awe. With Isaiah Hartenstein guarding him, Jokic baited Josh Hart into helping on the weak side.

As soon as Hart committed to the dig, Jokic dished a no-look behind the back one handed past to Aaron Gordon that has since gone viral. During a recent episode of the Roomates Show, hosted by Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, the duo rewatched the clip, cracking jokes at their own expense.

"He literally had it he, Jokic when he threw it over his head he had the ball a little bit above the lower defensive box looked me in my eye and I and I'm looking at him we're literally making eye contact for 2 seconds and he's like all right let me bait this little dumb ass because I know the game plan."

Josh Hart's hilarious gameplan for how he, Jalen Brunson, and the Knicks can stop Nikola Jokic

Heading into the game, which took place earlier in March, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks knew they were in for a competitive battle with the Denver Nuggets. With the Nuggets eager to go back to back in the NBA Finals, the team has continued to elevate their gameplay as we approach the postseason.

The two teams had met once in January, prior to their most recent meeting. In that instance, the Knicks picked up a dominant 122-84 win over the reigning champs, with Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon both notably struggling.

On the flip side, the Knicks had some big performances from Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Jalen Brunson as they picked up a dominant win. Despite that, when the two teams matched up earlier this month, the Knicks knew they would be in for a tough game.

While speaking to media members before the game, Josh Hart was asked what he and the team could do to slow down the reigning Finals MVP. Without missing a beat, Hart indicated that the team was simply going to pray.

The gameplan didn't work, with the Nuggets picking up a 113-100 win en route to their second straight win at the time. While the cross-conference matchup won't see the two teams match up in the playoffs, they could still meet in the finals.