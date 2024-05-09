Jalen Brunson points tonight: Knicks superstar leads charge despite missing a full quarter to injury (May 8) 

The situation appeared dire for the New York Knicks when Jalen Brunson, their MVP for the season, was sidelined with an injury and missed the entire second quarter.

However, when Brunson came back in the second half, the Knicks regained their momentum and defeated the Indiana Pacers, 130-121 in Game 2, taking a two-game lead in their second-round NBA playoff series.

Brunson finished the game with 29 points, two rebounds, five assists, three steals and two turnovers on 61.1% shooting from the field. This included shooting 50.0% from the 3-point line and 66.7% from the free-throw line on six attempts, boasting a +26 net rating.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

New York mounted a comeback from a 10-point deficit at halftime, largely propelled by Brunson's contributions. While he once again led the Knicks in scoring, he fell short of extending his streak of five consecutive postseason games with 40 or more points.

When Jalen Brunson exited, confusion swept through Madison Square Garden, causing murmurs among the spirited Knicks fans. During his absence, the Pacers shifted the game's momentum, capitalizing with fastbreaks and open 3-point shots. They dominated the second quarter, outscoring the Knicks 37-27 and amassing 73 points by halftime.

New York Knicks protect home court despite injuries to Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby

Tyrese Haliburton played a crucial role in the Pacers' surge, significantly improving from his six-point performance in Game 1. He scored a game-high 34 points, including seven 3-pointers, five of which came in the first half.

The energy in Madison Square Garden surged when Brunson emerged a few minutes before the end of halftime to warm up. After testing his foot, he informed head coach Tom Thibodeau that he was ready to return to the game.

Expand Tweet

While Brunson did make a comeback, the Knicks faced another injury setback. OG Anunoby, who had scored 28 points on 10-of-19 shooting, was sprinting towards the basket for a fastbreak opportunity when he started limping near the hoop.

The Knicks subsequently ruled him out for the remainder of the game due to a sore left hamstring. The team is hopeful that this injury won't affect his availability for Friday's Game 3 on the road.

Expand Tweet

The Knicks were already down Mitchell Robinson, who had re-injured the ankle that sidelined him for 50 games during the regular season. He is likely to miss the remainder of the playoffs.

Game 3 takes place on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the Knicks look to further extend their lead.