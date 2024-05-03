Jalen Brunson receives Trae Young's father's support for stop-start dribble move to gain free throws: "Small guards have to be crafty"

The New York Knicks won against the Philadelphia 76ers in six games and made it to the second round. During the game, Trae Young's father witnessed Jalen Brunson execute a basketball move that resembled what his son does.

Trae Young and Jalen Brunson are prime star guards in the league. Young's father noticed that his son and Brunson have been making the same move but Trae is getting the short end of the stick.

According to his post on the social media platform X, Jalen Brunson stopping on a drive and pulling up has been drawing a foul from the referees, while Trae Young, when he does the same thing, gets called differently, favoring the defender.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I thought the @NBA banned that move Brunson is doing stopping in front of the defender. “They” said my son was cheating the game. @CP3 was the 1st to perfect it. I’m glad that Brunson is bringing it back. Small guards have to be crafty. @nyknicks vs @sixers," said Ray Young on X.

Expand Tweet

Jalen Brunson credits team chemistry to New York Knicks first-round win

Even without NBA All-Star forward Julius Randle, the Knicks fought their way into the second round of playoffs in the NBA Eastern Conference.

Jalen Brunson took the basketball world by storm. He averaged 35.5 points, 9.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers per game. He credits the chemistry within the team and mentions that it has served the team well on and off the court.

“From the outside, people think that we just hang out with just each other and no one else, but I think we enjoy and are involved with everyone on this team. The chemistry and the communication we have in that locker room on and off the court, it’s special," said Brunson after the Game 6 win.

The New York Knicks now advance to the second round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs, where they will face a familiar 90s rival, the Indiana Pacers, who won their series over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Game 1 of their best-of-seven series begins on May 6 at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.