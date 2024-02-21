Jalen Brunson reveals 4-year $55 million contract extension rejected twice by Mavericks: "Deal came on the table after trade deadline"

In his second season with the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson is having another incredible year, leading the team to fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Originally, he started his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks, playing there for four seasons. Interestingly, Brunson revealed in an "All The Smoke" podcast interview that a four-year $55 million contract was rejected twice by the organization.

Contract extensions can be tricky for some NBA players as there are some instances when it's not fully guaranteed to them. Brunson had his best season with Dallas during his final stint with the team, posting efficient numbers and noticeable improvements made to his game.

"Last season in Dallas, we tried to extend our contract, Brunson said. The most that we could get was four years and $55 million. ... The deal came on the table after the trade deadline. ... So we lost in the Western Conference Finals ... and it was like Mark Cuban saying, we can pay him the most money.' After that it was crickets."

Before his contract extension was denied twice, Jalen Brunson still wanted to remain with the Dallas Mavericks. However, due to misleading communication and a lack of assurance from the organization, Brunson made a business decision and signed with the New York Knicks on a four-year $104 million contract.

It's safe to say that Jalen Brunson running the show in New York as the number one option on the team has expanded his game and turned him into a bonafide All-Star.

Jalen Brunson talked about his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks

Speaking with Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, the New York Knicks star has no hard feelings when it comes to his time with the Dallas Mavericks.

"I can't say anything bad about Dallas," Brunson said, " but obviously I wish things would've happened differently. ... At the same time, I respect them. They brought me into this league and jump-started my career. Business is business. My four years in Dallas were special. ... I truly loved that place."

Brunson remains grateful that the Mavericks took a shot at him in the first place, selecting him as the 33rd overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. Despite wishing that the relationship could have been handled differently, in the end, Jalen Brunson is aware that the NBA is still a business.

Certain moves made will not always go in his favor but he wouldn't be with the Knicks today if he didn't show out during his time in Dallas. In his four seasons with the Mavericks, Brunson put up 11.9 points, 3.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

To this day, the NBA All-Star still cherishes the time he had playing for the Dallas Mavericks and how warmly the fans took to his presence there. In a new chapter in his basketball career, he isn't looking back as he knows the kind of player that he is whenever he steps on the court.