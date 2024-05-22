Jalen Brunson's Team USA selection hopes all but over after undergoing hand surgery 

New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson sounded the alarms for his team when he fractured his left hand during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. He had to leave the game that the Knicks eventually lost.

After the player underwent surgery on his left hand, analyst Keith Smith revealed Brunson's timetable to return, which could take him out of a potential Summer Olympics participation.

"Not exactly a surprise, but 6-8 week timelines for Jalen Brunson and Bojan Bogdanovic probably take both out of potential national team duties. Brunson was a potential injury replacement for Team USA," Smith wrote.

He also added that Brunson's teammate Bojan Bogdanovic (left wrist) will be out for Croatia's participation in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are set to start on July 16 and will go on until Aug. 11. Team USA is taking a star-studded roster to France to defend the gold medal they won in 2021.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and more players are part of this overpowered team keen to revenge the early exit and disappointing performance in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Jalen Brunson didn't make it to the 12-man roster, but he was considered a potential reinforcement if needed. The situation could still develop in his favor, but time will tell how the player and USA Basketball handle a hypothetical Stephen Curry, Jrue Holiday or Tyrese Haliburton injury in Paris.

Jalen Brunson's wife pens heartfelt message after Knicks' second-round playoff exit

The New York Knicks looked poised to get past the second round of the Eastern Conference postseason and reach the conference finals. The Indiana Pacers had different plans and sent them packing in Game 7, where Brunson went down with this injury.

The point guard's wife, Ali Marks Brunson, didn't hesitate to shower him with praise, sending a short but deep message about the player's season.

"So, so many reasons to be proud this season. New York Forever,” the caption read.

The Knicks were heavily favored to beat the Pacers entering the series. After clinching the No. 2 spot in the East, they were seen as the only legit threat for the Boston Celtics in the conference.

Brunson had an impressive season, averaging 28.7 points, 6.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 77 regular-season games. His numbers were even better in the postseason, going up to 32.4 ppg, 7.5 apg and 3.3 rpg in 13 games.