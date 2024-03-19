Jalen Brunson Stats Tonight: How did Knicks All-Star perform in win over Warriors? (March 18)

The Golden State Warriors hosted Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks on Monday for the second and final game of their season series. After the Warriors took the first game on the road 110-99 on Mar. 1, Brunson spearheaded the Knicks to tie their season series with a 119-112 victory.

Jalen Brunson notched up an impressive 34 points, including his third straight 30-plus-point game, while Miles McBride achieved a career-high 29 points, propelling the Knicks to their fourth straight victory.

In the second quarter, the New York Knicks appeared poised to pull away from the Warriors on multiple occasions. During a scoring surge, Brunson teamed up with McBride, who had 19 points in the first half, while DiVincenzo and Hartenstein showcased their all-around impact on the court.

Nevertheless, Jonathan Kuminga and Steph Curry ensured that the Knicks remained within reach, delivering crucial baskets whenever the visiting team seemed to gain momentum.

Here's a closer look at Jalen Brunson's stats from the Warriors game:

Min Pts Reb Ast Stl Blk FG FG% 3PM + / - 35 34 5 7 1 0 12/25 48.0 3/9 +13

How did Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks overcome the Golden State Warriors?

The New York Knicks seized control early in the game, surging to an 18-4 lead and maintaining their advantage throughout, securing only their fifth victory in 19 matchups with the Warriors.

Josh Hart produced a stellar performance, contributing 10 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, marking his fifth triple-double in 21 games for New York, playing the entire 48 minutes. Donte DiVincenzo chipped in with 18 points.

Steph Curry, meanwhile, led the Golden State Warriors with 27 points, while Trayce Jackson-Davis contributed 19 points and 10 rebounds. However, the Warriors struggled at home, dropping to 17-18 on the season.

Despite trailing by as many as 15 points, the Warriors narrowed the deficit to four early in the fourth quarter. However, they were unable to make a comeback and eventually fell short.

McBride seized the opportunity in Anunoby's absence, showcasing his prowess as he earned a starting role and made significant contributions. Employing tight defensive tactics from the onset, he thwarted Curry, aiding New York in holding Golden State scoreless for the opening three minutes and 53 seconds, marking the Warriors' lengthiest game-opening scoring drought in over three years.