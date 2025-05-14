Jalen Brunson Stats Tonight: How did Knicks star perform against Celtics in Game 5 of Eastern Conference semifinals? (May 14)

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks entered Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals with a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Boston Celtics. The Knicks have not dominated in this series, with three of their wins all coming from behind.

Brunson has been fantastic for the Knicks, showing why he's the 2025 NBA Clutch Player of the Year. He's averaging 28.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists in the Eastern Conference semis, while shooting 43.2% from the field, including 41.2% from beyond the arc.

As usual, Brunson was part of the starting five along with Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns. So, how did the Knicks star perform on Wednesday's close-out game?

Here are Jalen Brunson's stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Jalen Brunson 13 0 5 0 0 1 0 18:54 6-13 1-3 0-1 +1

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

