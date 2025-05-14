  • home icon
  • Jalen Brunson Stats Tonight: How did Knicks star perform against Celtics in Game 5 of Eastern Conference semifinals? (May 14)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified May 15, 2025 00:13 GMT
Jalen Brunson Stats Tonight for Game 5. (Photo: IMAGN)
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks entered Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals with a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Boston Celtics. The Knicks have not dominated in this series, with three of their wins all coming from behind.

Brunson has been fantastic for the Knicks, showing why he's the 2025 NBA Clutch Player of the Year. He's averaging 28.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists in the Eastern Conference semis, while shooting 43.2% from the field, including 41.2% from beyond the arc.

As usual, Brunson was part of the starting five along with Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns. So, how did the Knicks star perform on Wednesday's close-out game?

Here are Jalen Brunson's stats in the first half:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jalen Brunson1305001018:546-131-30-1+1
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

