  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Jalen Brunson
  • Jalen Brunson Stats Tonight: How did Knicks superstar fare against Detroit Pistons? (Apr. 21) | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 2

Jalen Brunson Stats Tonight: How did Knicks superstar fare against Detroit Pistons? (Apr. 21) | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 2

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 22, 2025 00:51 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
Jalen Brunson stats against Detroit Pistons on Apr. 21, Game 2 of Eastern Conference playoffs. [photo: Imagn]

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks hosted the Detroit Pistons in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Monday. After helping the Knicks to a come-from-behind 123-112 win two nights ago, Brunson looked to push his team to a 2-0 series lead. The lefty guard, who had 34 points in Game 1, hoped to have another efficient night in the rematch.

Ad

Brunson did not make his first basket until 7:58 in the first quarter, a floater deep into Detroit's defense. The Knicks needed his four points and two assists to stay within 25-18 of the Pistons.

The All-Star guard had a more productive stretch in the second quarter, helping his team cut the deficit to 55-49 at halftime. Brunson went 4-for-7, including 3-for-4 from deep, to carry the Knicks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jalen Brunson171 41036-113-52-2-1
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications