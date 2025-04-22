Jalen Brunson Stats Tonight: How did Knicks superstar fare against Detroit Pistons? (Apr. 21) | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 2

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks hosted the Detroit Pistons in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Monday. After helping the Knicks to a come-from-behind 123-112 win two nights ago, Brunson looked to push his team to a 2-0 series lead. The lefty guard, who had 34 points in Game 1, hoped to have another efficient night in the rematch.

Brunson did not make his first basket until 7:58 in the first quarter, a floater deep into Detroit's defense. The Knicks needed his four points and two assists to stay within 25-18 of the Pistons.

The All-Star guard had a more productive stretch in the second quarter, helping his team cut the deficit to 55-49 at halftime. Brunson went 4-for-7, including 3-for-4 from deep, to carry the Knicks.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jalen Brunson 17 1 4 1 0 3 6-11 3-5 2-2 -1

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

