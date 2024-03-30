Jalen Brunson Stats Tonight (March 29): Knicks All-Star sets new career high vs Spurs

Despite Jalen Brunson's career-best 61 points for the New York Knicks, the San Antonio Spurs emerged victorious with a hard-fought 130-126 overtime win on Friday night.

Victor Wembanyama delivered a standout performance with a career-high 40 points, complemented by an impressive 20 rebounds and seven assists.

Brunson's remarkable performance fell just short of Carmelo Anthony's franchise record of 62 points set on Jan. 24, 2014. In a pivotal moment during overtime, Brunson missed a crucial 3-pointer that would have propelled the Knicks into the lead with only 5.4 seconds remaining.

Brunson secured the fifth-highest point total in the NBA this season.

Wembanyama's impact was felt beyond scoring as he sealed the victory for San Antonio with a crucial 3-pointer, extending their lead to four points in overtime.

His performance marked a historic achievement, becoming the first rookie since Shaquille O’Neal on Feb. 16, 1993, to record a 40-point, 20-rebound game. Wembanyama's contributions didn't stop there, as he also tallied a blocked shot and a steal, notching his 39th double-double in just 65 games.

New York seized its first lead at 113-112 with 4:39 remaining in regulation, courtesy of a 3-pointer drained by Donte DiVincenzo. The closely contested matchup witnessed five ties in the final minutes of regulation, ultimately propelling the game into overtime.

DiVincenzo's contributions extended beyond the clutch shot, as he concluded the game with a solid 20 points. Notably, his performance also etched his name in Knicks' history, setting a new single-season record for 3-pointers with an impressive tally of 245.

Jalen Brunson points tonight vs San Antonio Spurs

Jalen Brunson scored 61 points, four rebounds and six assists with a steal and a turnover with 25 of 47 shooting from the field at 53.2%, including 5 of 13 from beyond the arc at 38.5% and a perfect 6 for 6 from the free-throw line and boasted a +20 net rating for the game.

Jalen's player props were set at over/under 28.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists, where he crossed two of his props, points, and rebounds. However, he fell just short of surpassing his assist prop.

The Knicks' defeat dropped their season record to 44-29, keeping them in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings, just a half-game behind the third-place Cleveland Cavaliers. In the playoff picture, the fourth-place team in the East is slated to meet the Boston Celtics in the first round. The Celtics have already secured the conference's top seed, setting the stage for an intriguing postseason clash.