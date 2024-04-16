Jalen Brunson subtly brushes off being snubbed on Team USA Basketball roster for Paris Olympics

There's no denying that Jalen Brunson has been phenomenal this season with the New York Knicks, leading the team to the second seed (50-32 record) in the Eastern Conference. Interestingly, however, Brunson was not included in the 2024 Team USA Basketball roster for the Paris Olympics, which the Knicks guard subtly responded to during an interview, as per Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks).

When it comes to the guard rotation of the roster, they include the Warriors' Stephen Curry, the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards, the Suns' Devin Booker, the Celtics' Jrue Holiday and the Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton. It remains an excellent guard list despite Jalen Brunson's tremendous individual production this season.

"I was just focused on playoffs," Brunson said, " I didn't even look at the list."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

To be included in the Team USA roster for the Paris Olympics is an incredible honor for any athlete, however, the NBA All-Star was unfazed by it as he remains locked in on the coming NBA Playoffs.

Jalen Brunson on preparing for the 2024 NBA Playoffs

During the same interview, the Knicks star opened up about having the same mentality that he had throughout the regular season for the NBA Playoffs.

"I don't change my game," Brunson said. "The approach and everything stay the same if not intensify as a little bit. But you had to have the same mentality, no matter what. Just go on there and find a way to win."

Considered to be one of his best seasons yet, the numbers he put up will be heavily relied on by his teammates during the playoffs. This season, Jalen Brunson averaged 28.7 points (47.9% shooting, including 40.1% from 3-point range), 6.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Playing with a collective defensive intensity and a tough-minded brand of basketball, Brunson and the Knicks catapulted their status into being one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Additionally, despite heading into the postseason without the services of three-time NBA All-Star Julius Randle, this presents an opportunity for the rest of the team to step up to the challenge while aiding the individual efforts of Jalen Brunson on the court.

As of now, the Knicks are waiting on their possible first-round matchup with the NBA Play-In Tournament set to commence this week. The team remains prepared and headstrong to any possible outcome on their first opponent in the postseason, whether it'd be the Philadelphia 76ers or the Miami Heat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback