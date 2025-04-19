Jalen Green reveals intentions behind shutting down social media ahead of Rockets' playoffs against Warriors

Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets are set to face off against the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. While the Warriors seem to be the favorites to win the seven-game series, the second-seeded Rockets have shown considerable improvement in the 2024-25 regular season.

Ad

Green is ready to get locked in for his matchup against Steph Curry as he reportedly deleted all his social media accounts. When the media asked Jalen on Friday why he did so, the Rockets star responded:

"I tend to go on my social media and go watch highlights and stuff," Green said. "That's not something I'm trying to be focused on. This is my first time being in this situation and I want to be fully present and fully locked in for it."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

As Green stated, this will be his first taste of postseason action. The last time the Rockets made the playoffs was in the 2019-20 season, when they lost in the Western Conference semifinals.

Ime Udoka praises iron man Jalen Green

For the second consecutive season, Jalen Green has played all 82 regular-season games. Only playing in his fourth NBA season, Green has proven to be an iron man as he has barely found himself on the injury list throughout his career. His availability for the Houston Rockets has undoubtedly factored into why the team has found success this season.

Ad

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka gave Green his flowers for always wanting to be present in games. While injuries are usually the reason for a player's absence, some players tend to miss games simply because they want to take a quick breather. Udoka was impressed with Green's mentality and commended him for his demeanor.

"Huge accomplishment," Udoka said about Green playing 82 games this season. "Especially nowadays, when guys will sit out for pretty much anything. I think the fact that he wants to play in every game and play through everything, it does rub off on everybody. Especially for a young guy. It's another feather in his cap."

Ad

Expand Tweet

This season, Jalen Green averaged 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. While Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors might be a challenge for the Houston Rockets in the first round, this is also the perfect opportunity for Green and his squad to prove themselves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.