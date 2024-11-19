Jalen Green's GF Draya Michele in awe of Jaylen Brown's Ebony Gala appearance with his mother 

Jaylen Brown is flashing on the court to start the 2024-25 campaign, helping the Boston Celtics to an 11-3 record through their first 14 games. Building off Boston's championship run, the reigning Finals MVP is carrying last year's momentum into his ninth NBA season.

Brown has played in 10 of Boston's 14 games this season, averaging 25.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game and is the team's second-leading scorer behind Jayston Tatum. His points, rebounds and assists per game marks are each career highs.

Brown also showed his flash off the court on Sunday with an appearance at the Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles alongside his mother, Mechalle Brown.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Houston Rockets star Jalen Green's girlfriend, Draya Michele, reacted to Brown's appearance at the gala, complimenting the Celtics star and his mother.

Image Credits: Via @drayamichele on Instagram

"Mother??? Wow," Michele commented on the Instagram post featuring Jaylen and Mechalle Brown.

Brown rocked a black suit while his mom shined with a red long-sleeved dress. The gala was held on Sunday in Los Angeles. The All-Star wing traveled to California following Boston's 126-123 win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.

Jaylen Brown shines in win over Raptors

Prior to his appearance at the Ebony Power 100 Gala, Jaylen Brown showed out in Boston's 126-123 victory over the Toronto Raptors. In 43 minutes, he scored a team-high 27 points on 8-of-16 shooting, connecting on two of his seven 3-point attempts. He also dished out seven assists and grabbed six rebounds.

Brown notched his third-straight game with 24 or more points and tied his third-highest scoring mark of the season after missing four games with a hip flexor strain.

Boston's win over Toronto marked their fourth victory over the last four games as the Celtics gear up for a matchup versus the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA Cup group play showdown on Tuesday night. The Celtics lost their only other group-play matchup in the NBA Cup tournament versus the Atlanta Hawks despite a season-high 37-point performance from Brown.

The Celtics enter Tuesday night's matchup as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, looking to snap the Cavaliers' 15-game win streak to start the 2024-25 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback