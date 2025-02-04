Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele shares 3-word reaction as she roots for Rockets star at Madison Square Garden 

Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets visited Madison Square Garden on Monday night to face the New York Knicks. Green was accompanied by his girlfriend Draya Michele, who had courtside seats to show support for her man. However, the Rockets fell short in New York 124-118.

In a post on Instagram stories, Michele shared her view from courtside, showing off how close her leopard-printed boots were to the sideline. She also commented that she's probably a little too near the action inside a jam-packed MSG.

"Prob too close," Michele wrote.

Draya Michele shared this on Instagram. (Photo: @drayamichele on IG)

Jalen Green and Draya Michele have been dating since 2023 and have one daughter together, born in May. There has been a lot of noise regarding their age discrepancy, which the couple doesn't care about.

However, Green might need to play better in front of her girlfriend next time. He had a respectable 21 points in the Houston Rockets loss but needed 22 shots to get it. He also committed six turnovers, which were very costly in a close contest.

Green added five rebounds and five assists, while Amen Thompson provided 25 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Cam Whitmore and Aaron Holiday scored 18 and 15 points off the bench, respectively.

The Rockets played without Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun due to injuries. Sengun has been the team's best player this season and was chosen as an All-Star reserve.

Jalen Green makes big claim about teammate

Jalen Green makes big claim about teammate. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Houston Rockets are third in the Western Conference, at 32-17. They are ahead of schedule due to Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green stepping up to take over the team.

However, it seems like Amen Thompson is the one to watch our for the Rockets, especially following his absurd performances in the past two months. Green even conceded by claiming that Thompson has superstar potential.

"The stuff that he's been doing lately has been crazy," Green told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks.

"He's a walking double-double. If his trey-ball and middie is falling, it's even scarier because you can't stop him downhill. He's gonna guard the best player every night, he's gonna rebound, get cutbacks, and he's just overall a great person. When you've got all that together in one, he's born to be a superstar."

Green was the second pick of the 2021 NBA draft, while Thompson was selected at No. 4 two years later. Sengun, meanwhile, was acquired in 2021 via a draft day trade with the OKC Thunder, which originally selected the Turkish star at No. 16.

Other top prospects in Houston include Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason.

