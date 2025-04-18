Jalen Green shutting down social media to lock in for Rockets' playoff series against Warriors has fans buzzing

Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets have a playoff date against the Golden State Warriors. This will be the first time the young Rockets squad will play in the postseason. Houston's last playoffs stint was in 2020 when they were eliminated in the second round by the LA Lakers.
That group had James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Clit Capela. Since then, the Rockets have moved on and have built a new roster. This year, Houston has Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr., an entirely new ensemble.
The first game between the two teams will be on April 20, with the Rockets as the hosts for Game 1. Ahead of the first contest, Green let his followers on Instagram know that he's shutting down social media for the postseason.
"..leave my girl out it. I'm deactivating my s**t for playoffs," Green posted.
After saying his plans to shut down social media, fans revealed their thoughts on Green's decision. Here are some of what the fans said.
"Bro's locking in... Bout to put up Curry numbers on Steph," a fan said.
"Playoff Jalen Green will be talked about 20 years from now," another fan said.
"Jalen green will do what james harden couldn’t," a fan commented.
Other fans believe Jalen Green and the Rockets won't last in the playoffs.
"N***a make the playoffs one time now he think he LeBron 😂" a fan said.
"Allat just to lose in round 1 to the Warriors," another fan commented.
"Don’t worry my warriors finna put yall out yall misery soon," one fan said.
Jalen Green's 82-game appearance is a "huge accomplishment" according to the head coach
For a second time in his career, Jalen Green appeared in 82 games. Green was one of the 11 players who finished the 2024-2 NBA season playing all games. His head coach, Ime Udoka, talked about how being always available is a huge accomplishment for the young guard.
Udoka also said that Green's desire to consistently play has rubbed off on the other players. During the campaign, the Rockets' star averaged 21 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 35.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
This is the first time Green has averaged at least 20 points in his career. For his first playoff appearance, there is much anticipation about how he'll perform for Houston. They'll go against a more experienced Warriors team.
Golden State won the season series against Houston after they finished with a 3-1 advantage. However, Green and the Rockets beat them in the In-Season Tournament.
