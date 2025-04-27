Jalen Green sparks controversy with apparent gun gesture toward Draymond Green after Game 3 loss

Jalen Green struggled in the Houston Rockets' loss on Saturday in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors. Green also sparked controversy after seemingly using a gun gesture toward Draymond Green following an altercation at the end of the game.

Ad

In the video below, Jalen was getting restrained by his teammates after some words with Draymond. He then pointed toward the former Defensive Player of the Year with his index finger while his thumb was out, which looked like a gun gesture.

The incident occurred after the buzzer sounded, and the Warriors earned a 2-1 series lead following their 104-93 win. The former No. 2 pick had a bad night with just nine points, so frustrations boiled over with Draymond seemingly getting under the skin of the young guard.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video of the apparent gun gesture:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be interesting if the NBA takes a look at Jalen Green's gesture and punishes him with a monetary fine. The league previously warned Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies for repeated finger gun celebrations, including an incident with Buddy Hield of the Golden State Warriors last month.

Green hasn't had any prior problems with guns like Morant, so it's going to be a tricky situation for the NBA if they investigate it. As for Draymond Green, it's not new for him to talk trash with opposing players. He's an instigator, and one of his strong points is getting under the skin of his opponents.

Ad

If Jalen and the young Rockets keep getting rattled in Game 4, the Warriors could take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Jimmy Butler's status for the next game is still up in the air, but Golden State proved that they could earn a hard-fought win without him.

Skip Bayless sends message to Jalen Green after Game 3 loss

Skip Bayless sends message to Jalen Green after Game 3 loss. (Photo: IMAGN)

Jalen Green has struggled in two of the first three games against the Golden State Warriors. Green scored seven points in the Houston Rockets' 95-85 loss in Game 1, going 3-15 from the field and missing all of his shots from 3-point range. He bounced back in Houston's 109-94 win in Game 2 with 38 points.

Ad

However, the former No. 2 pick had another bad performance, this time in Game 3 at the Chase Center. He had nine points on 4-11 shooting as the Warriors took a 2-1 series lead. Following his altercation with Draymond Green, eccentric NBA analyst Skip Bayless had a message for the Rockets star.

Expand Tweet

Game 4 of the Rockets-Warriors series is scheduled for Monday, with a start time of 10 p.m. EST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.