Jalen Green sparks controversy with apparent gun gesture toward Draymond Green after Game 3 loss

Jalen Green struggled in the Houston Rockets' loss on Saturday in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors. Green also sparked controversy after seemingly using a gun gesture toward Draymond Green following an altercation at the end of the game.
In the video below, Jalen was getting restrained by his teammates after some words with Draymond. He then pointed toward the former Defensive Player of the Year with his index finger while his thumb was out, which looked like a gun gesture.
The incident occurred after the buzzer sounded, and the Warriors earned a 2-1 series lead following their 104-93 win. The former No. 2 pick had a bad night with just nine points, so frustrations boiled over with Draymond seemingly getting under the skin of the young guard.
Here's the video of the apparent gun gesture:
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
It will be interesting if the NBA takes a look at Jalen Green's gesture and punishes him with a monetary fine. The league previously warned Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies for repeated finger gun celebrations, including an incident with Buddy Hield of the Golden State Warriors last month.
Green hasn't had any prior problems with guns like Morant, so it's going to be a tricky situation for the NBA if they investigate it. As for Draymond Green, it's not new for him to talk trash with opposing players. He's an instigator, and one of his strong points is getting under the skin of his opponents.
If Jalen and the young Rockets keep getting rattled in Game 4, the Warriors could take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Jimmy Butler's status for the next game is still up in the air, but Golden State proved that they could earn a hard-fought win without him.
Skip Bayless sends message to Jalen Green after Game 3 loss
Jalen Green has struggled in two of the first three games against the Golden State Warriors. Green scored seven points in the Houston Rockets' 95-85 loss in Game 1, going 3-15 from the field and missing all of his shots from 3-point range. He bounced back in Houston's 109-94 win in Game 2 with 38 points.
However, the former No. 2 pick had another bad performance, this time in Game 3 at the Chase Center. He had nine points on 4-11 shooting as the Warriors took a 2-1 series lead. Following his altercation with Draymond Green, eccentric NBA analyst Skip Bayless had a message for the Rockets star.
Game 4 of the Rockets-Warriors series is scheduled for Monday, with a start time of 10 p.m. EST.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.