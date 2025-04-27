  • home icon
Jalen Green takes a jibe at Draymond Green after on-court confrontation with Warriors guard: "Can't do much of anything else"

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Apr 27, 2025 05:44 GMT
Jalen Green goes off on Draymond Green, seemingly dismisses him as good for nothing after verbal fight
Jalen Green goes off on Draymond Green, seemingly dismisses him as good for nothing after verbal fight - Images via Imagn

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green has been involved in an intense playoff series against the Golden State Warriors. At the end of Game 3's 104-93 loss to the Warriors on Saturday, Jalen and veteran Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had a brief coming together.

Jalen Green, at the sound of the buzzer, approached Draymond at the logo. An angry Jalen had to be separated by teammate Fred VanVleet as Draymond appeared to mimic a 'nail-painting' gesture at the Rockets guard.

Speaking at the end of the game, Jalen downplayed the incident as he spoke about the elder Green's contributions during the game:

"Just talking. He can't really do much of anything else, so talking is his only way,” Jalen said.
Draymond Green himself downplayed the incident when asked in his presser:

"I'm not sure what he took but it was a good win for us," Draymond said.
Both players had a quiet game in the series at the Chase Center. Jalen recorded nine points, six rebounds and five assists, while Draymond chipped in with seven points, eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks, two steals, five turnovers and four personal fouls.

What's next for Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets?

Jalen Green and the Rockets failed to build on their Game 2 win over the Golden Warriors. Steph Curry, in the absence of Jimmy Butler, delivered a masterclass performance in the Game 3 win.

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) - Source: Imagn
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) - Source: Imagn

Green's performance at the Chase Center was miles apart from his performance in Game 2. In Game 2, he recorded 38 points from 8 out of 18 shots from beyond the arc, becoming the youngest guard in league history to record 8+ 3-point shots made in a playoff game.

Curry led the player statistics chart with 36 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. The Rockets struggled with their shooting, making 39.7% of their field goals and 39.3% of their 3-pointers, with Fred VanVleet leading Houston with 17 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Warriors now lead the series 2-1 and will play Game 4 on Monday. Tip-off is slated for 9 p.m. ET.

Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

