Jalen Green takes a jibe at Draymond Green after on-court confrontation with Warriors guard: "Can't do much of anything else"

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green has been involved in an intense playoff series against the Golden State Warriors. At the end of Game 3's 104-93 loss to the Warriors on Saturday, Jalen and veteran Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had a brief coming together.
Jalen Green, at the sound of the buzzer, approached Draymond at the logo. An angry Jalen had to be separated by teammate Fred VanVleet as Draymond appeared to mimic a 'nail-painting' gesture at the Rockets guard.
Speaking at the end of the game, Jalen downplayed the incident as he spoke about the elder Green's contributions during the game:
"Just talking. He can't really do much of anything else, so talking is his only way,” Jalen said.
Draymond Green himself downplayed the incident when asked in his presser:
"I'm not sure what he took but it was a good win for us," Draymond said.
Both players had a quiet game in the series at the Chase Center. Jalen recorded nine points, six rebounds and five assists, while Draymond chipped in with seven points, eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks, two steals, five turnovers and four personal fouls.
What's next for Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets?
Jalen Green and the Rockets failed to build on their Game 2 win over the Golden Warriors. Steph Curry, in the absence of Jimmy Butler, delivered a masterclass performance in the Game 3 win.
Green's performance at the Chase Center was miles apart from his performance in Game 2. In Game 2, he recorded 38 points from 8 out of 18 shots from beyond the arc, becoming the youngest guard in league history to record 8+ 3-point shots made in a playoff game.
Curry led the player statistics chart with 36 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. The Rockets struggled with their shooting, making 39.7% of their field goals and 39.3% of their 3-pointers, with Fred VanVleet leading Houston with 17 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.
The Warriors now lead the series 2-1 and will play Game 4 on Monday. Tip-off is slated for 9 p.m. ET.
