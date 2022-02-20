"Jalen Green took about 10 attempts to make one lame a** dunk" - NBA world reacts to substandard dunk contest at the 2022 All-Star Weekend

The 2022 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest has been labeled one of the worst in the mega-event's history. Despite exciting young talents like Obi Toppin, Jalen Green and Juan Toscano-Anderson competing in the contest, it did not live up to the hype at all.
Obi Toppin won, but the judges' panel featuring Julius Erving, Isiah Thomas, Clyde Drexler, David Robinson, and Dominique Wilkins did not deem even one dunk to be worth 50 points.
NBA world reacts to disappointing 2022 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest
Fans did not hold back in their reactions to the 2022 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. The dunkers went seven of 25 in the first round, with this year's #2 pick, Jalen Green, making only one of his first nine attempts.
Green subsequently received plenty of criticism and was the subject of many memes on Twitter. Here are some of the most hilarious reactions:
Players share their thoughts on the 2022 All-Star Dunk Contest
Current and former basketball stars had plenty of hilarious reactions to this year's dunk contest.
Shaquille O'Neal, who was on the sidelines, was probably one of the most disappointed individuals in the arena as he made his feelings clear with his facial expressions. The LA Lakers legend later took to social media to express his thoughts on the contest.
Dwyane Wade, who was on the commentary panel, also criticized the contest, giving the entire event a six-out-of-ten rating.
Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant and Lamar Stevens also joined in on the fun online. Here's what they posted:
Many suggested that the likes of Ja Morant, Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine should participate in the dunk contest to revive the event's popularity.
Morant has never participated in the contest, but Gordon and LaVine have. The duo had one of the best dunk contest battles back in 2016, which may have set the bar too high for future participants.