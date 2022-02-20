×
"Jalen Green took about 10 attempts to make one lame a** dunk" - NBA world reacts to substandard dunk contest at the 2022 All-Star Weekend

Jalen Green missed his first eight dunk attempts during the 2022 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
Modified Feb 20, 2022 12:58 PM IST
The 2022 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest has been labeled one of the worst in the mega-event's history. Despite exciting young talents like Obi Toppin, Jalen Green and Juan Toscano-Anderson competing in the contest, it did not live up to the hype at all.

Obi Toppin won, but the judges' panel featuring Julius Erving, Isiah Thomas, Clyde Drexler, David Robinson, and Dominique Wilkins did not deem even one dunk to be worth 50 points.

NBA world reacts to disappointing 2022 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest

Fans did not hold back in their reactions to the 2022 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. The dunkers went seven of 25 in the first round, with this year's #2 pick, Jalen Green, making only one of his first nine attempts.

Green subsequently received plenty of criticism and was the subject of many memes on Twitter. Here are some of the most hilarious reactions:

this is the slam dunk attempt contest
Jalen Green got a 22 TS% in the dunk contest this is generational
2022 dunk contest https://t.co/0MBnbjy05H
Congratulations to the winner of this year's dunk contest: Giannis' camera roll https://t.co/du2uD2Km98
Jalen Green took about 10 attempts to make one lame ass dunk https://t.co/fZcy8Dw6a7
Me watching Jalen Green continue to fail the same dunk over and over https://t.co/9gGs8CRxvj
Waiting for Jalen Green to make a dunk https://t.co/KT9dptFQYM
Jalen Green walking back to the corner after missing a dunk https://t.co/DAM7Z6XpQU
Waiting for Jalen Green to actually dunk the ball:#NBAAllStar https://t.co/05xxYcvplO
Jalen Green "Your next task is to complete a dunk" https://t.co/4gywLOdmxP
jalen green making dr. j regret waking up from his nap for this
best dunk contest since https://t.co/WLEcjtCQZr
Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon watching this dunk contest https://t.co/nvuHpxOOlK

Players share their thoughts on the 2022 All-Star Dunk Contest

Current and former basketball stars had plenty of hilarious reactions to this year's dunk contest.

Shaquille O'Neal, who was on the sidelines, was probably one of the most disappointed individuals in the arena as he made his feelings clear with his facial expressions. The LA Lakers legend later took to social media to express his thoughts on the contest.

The Dunk Contest has “trash” trending 💀💀 https://t.co/sFX72ey8JG
The evolution of the Dunk Contest over the years: https://t.co/vZWWJVJrt5

Dwyane Wade, who was on the commentary panel, also criticized the contest, giving the entire event a six-out-of-ten rating.

.@DwyaneWade gave the dunk contest a six 💀(via @NBAonTNT)https://t.co/lIgD7p0GKe

Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant and Lamar Stevens also joined in on the fun online. Here's what they posted:

Man @ZachLaVine and @Double0AG yall messed it up for the rest of us 😂😂
Get @JaMorant in here next year🤷🏾‍♂️
Me after a basic one hand twitter.com/bansky/status/… https://t.co/5zYuMFh3B2
I shoulda been in the dunk contest lol

Many suggested that the likes of Ja Morant, Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine should participate in the dunk contest to revive the event's popularity.

Morant has never participated in the contest, but Gordon and LaVine have. The duo had one of the best dunk contest battles back in 2016, which may have set the bar too high for future participants.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
