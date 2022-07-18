NBA Rumors: Jalen Rose claims former no. 1 overall pick's relationship with Phoenix Suns will be over as soon as he signs a contract

Deandre Ayton was the Phoenix Suns' biggest question this offseason. After declining to offer him an extension when eligible, the former number one pick entered restricted free agency.

Ayton, 23, is fresh off averaging 17.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Despite becoming a foundational piece to the franchise, the Suns remained hesitant to offer him a max contract.

When Kevin Durant listed the Suns as a desired landing spot, Ayton was expected to be the primary return in any deal. However, no trade materialized.

The Indiana Pacers attempted to work out a sign-and-trade but eventually gave Ayton a max offer sheet. The Suns surprisingly matched the offer and will retain the big man moving forward.

Following the shocking move, ESPN's Jalen Rose gave his thoughts on the situation. He feels Ayton's relationship with the Suns will end when he signs his new deal. Rose said:

"This relationship is over soon as he signs the contract ... For them not to pay him, for him to need the Pacers to step up and give him an offer for him to get top dollar, the hour glass just ticks now on the relationship. That's what I feel."

Can the Phoenix Suns and Deandre Ayton fix things moving forward?

The Suns and Deandre Ayton may be heading in the wrong direction. The way he obtained this contract could cause issues with his relationship with the franchise.

One thing Phoenix does not have going in its favor is the landscape of player empowerment. If Ayton is displeased with his situation, he can simply request a trade. Since players like Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant have requested their way out of long-term deals, Ayton could try the same.

While Rose might feel the relationship is unfixable, the Phoenix Suns might still be able to salvage it. Monty Williams and Chris Paul have built a strong culture over the past two years. The tight-knit bond the team has could help get them to recover Ayton's trust.

