"The hourglass for his time with the Golden State Warriors has officially been flipped" - Former NBA player suspects that the young core of Warriors have lost trust in Draymond Green as a leader

Draymond Green's altercation with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole has drawn plenty of reactions. Former NBA player Jalen Rose said that Green has fractured the Warriors' young core's trust in him as a leader.

philip lewis

TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice

Rose spoke about it on a recent episode of ESPN's "Jalen & Jacoby:"

"For Draymond Green, the edge that he plays with. The attitude that he has, the toughness and tenacity that he brings to the table, is the sole reason he's in the NBA. He changed his body. He changed his attitude.

"He became a leader and enforcer. A champion four times. A future Hall of Famer that has garnered the respect of so many basketball people, in particular the Splash Brothers."

Rose continued:

"When you punch Jordan Poole, like any team dynamic, there's gonna be the older group that I just mentioned. And then there's gonna be the younger group - Moody, Kuminga, Wiseman. All of the people that you talk to about what not to do and then they see you do it.

"It creates a division indirectly in the locker room. It doesn't mean that the other guys that I mentioned or the other 14 guys aren't gonna embrace him when he gets back. What I mean is, the hourglass for his time with the Golden State Warriors has officially been flipped."

The Warriors will look to move forward following the altercation that took place during practice. It remains to be seen how much of a distraction the incident will be as the Warriors chase their fifth title in nine seasons.

Watch Jalen Rose's comments on Draymond Green and the Warriors' young talent below (starting at the 0:40 mark):

Draymond Green will not be suspended

The Golden State Warriors decided to fine Draymond Green rather than suspend him for punching Jordan Poole at practice.

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Draymond Green will rejoin the team on Thursday, Steve Kerr says.



He has been fined but not suspended. Kerr says he will play in the team’s final preseason game on Friday, and will be available on opening night. Draymond Green will rejoin the team on Thursday, Steve Kerr says. He has been fined but not suspended. Kerr says he will play in the team’s final preseason game on Friday, and will be available on opening night.

While many expected Green to be suspended, coach Steve Kerr said that Poole was involved in the discussions that led to Green's punishment. During an appearance on "NBA Today," analyst Marc J. Spears said that the young guard felt suspending his teammate was unnecessary:

"Poole and Draymond spoke in front of the team a couple of days ago. And Poole didn't think it was necessary that Draymond get a suspension."

ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski said that the Warriors' season-opening game played a role in the decision. The game will play host to the ring ceremony for last season's title.

ClutchPoints



on the decision not to suspend Draymond Green

on the decision not to suspend Draymond Green

"I'm told that the Warriors put significant weight on the fact that opening night is also ring night...If this incident had landed in the middle of the regular season, there probably be a suspension."

Watch Marc J. Spears discuss Draymond Green and Jordan Poole below:

