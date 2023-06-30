Jalen Rose fired by ESPN after over 15 years of NBA coverage: All you need to know

According to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch, ESPN has fired Jalen Rose after 15 years of working with the network. This continues the network's recent trend of letting go of high-profile employees like Jeff Van Gundy.

In his 15 years of NBA coverage with ESPN, since 2007, Rose has been part of a number of shows under the network. He has been a guest analyst on ESPN shows "First Take" and "Get Up."

Jalen Rose was also a staple presence during ABC and ESPN's pre-game show alongside Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, and Mike Greenberg.

Jalen Rose also had a radio podcast "Jalen & Jacoby" which started in 2011 and later evolved into a Youtube show and ended up being a part of ESPN's lineups. The show was a refreshing piece of sports entertainment as the two ESPN hosts debated and discussed a wide range of topics relating to the sports industry.

"Jalen & Jacoby" aired for the last time on November 22, 2022, after David Jacoby left ESPN. Jacoby later transitioned to work for The Ringer as a regular guest on their podcasts and is a co-host of their food podcast.

Jalen Rose's NBA career

Jalen Rose spent 16 seasons playing in the NBA for six different teams (The Denver Nuggets, the Indiana Pacers, the Chicago Bulls, the Toronto Raptors, the New York Knicks, and the Phoenix Suns). He has a career average of 14.3 points per game (44.3% shooting, including 35.5% from 3-point range).

He won the Most Improved Player award in 2000 and made All-Rookie Second Team in 1995.

