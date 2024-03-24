Jalen Rose hilariously reacts to fans reminiscing about Freaknik incident with 'Fab 5'

During his college career, Jalen Rose was known for being part of the most historic recruiting classic. However, a documentary recently revealed a shocking experience he had outside of basketball.

While at Michigan, Rose was part of the "Fab 5." This was a collection of freshman who were on the fast track to making the NBA. Aside from Rose, other notable members included Chris Webber and Juwan Howard.

In the new documentary on Hulu "Freaknik," Jalen Rose details some events that transpired during his time at the university. He told a story of how he pulled up to Freaknik in a car that he paid for off shooting dice.

As fans rushed to social media to share their thoughts on the story, Rose decided to engage with some.

Rose would go on to play in just over 100 games with Michigan across three seasons. After averaging 19.9 points as a junior, he'd forego his senior season and put his name in the NBA draft.

The Denver Nuggets would end up drafting Rose with the 13th overall pick in 1994. From there, he'd go on to have a 13-year career in the league.

NBA fans shoutout Jalen Rose following recent weekly award announcement

Since leaving the NBA, Jalen Rose has still hung around the game. He was an analyst with ESPN for years before being let go in 2023. Now, the former Most Improved Player winner just engages with fans on social media.

Every week, the league puts out new Players of the Week. The latest installment saw multiple fans shouting out Rose.

The reason why fans kept tagging Jalen Rose is because of the winners. For the Eastern Conference, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson was chosen. Meanwhile, Jalen Green ended up taking home the honors for the West.

Rose would engage with a series of posts as fans applauded him and his namesake still thriving in the league.

The Houston Rockets guard has been a hot topic due to his dating life, but it hasn't impacted his play at all. Over his last four games, Green is averaged 33.8 points while leading his team to a perfect 4-0 record.

Brunson had similar success in this same stretch, leading the Knicks to a 3-1 record. His averages sat at 29.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

During his time in the league, Jalen Rose averaged 14.3 PPG, 3.5 RPG and 3.8 APG. While he suited up for multiple franchises, he is most known for his time with the Chicago Bulls. Rose had his highest scoring seasons there, averaging just over 22 a game a one point.

Aside from Chicago, some of Rose's other stops include the Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors.