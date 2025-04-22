Jalen Rose's daughter brutally mocks Kevin Gates for beefing with LeBron James over controversial Savannah James claim

On Monday, Jalen Rose's daughter Mariah Rose was seen mocking Louisiana rapper Kevin Gates for his comments on LeBron James' wife, Savannah James. The rap artist claimed he wouldn't "trade" places with the Lakers star during an Instagram live session, before expressing that he didn't like how "his wife looks at him."

A controversial claim, this take from Gates was brutally mocked by Mariah Rose on Instagram as she took to the platform to give her opinion. Sharing her thoughts about the rapper on a clip posted to her podcast account, 'HoopsforHotties,' she captioned it with a short note:

"Bro is bored. Asf," the caption read.

In the video, Rose went in on Kevin Gates as she brutally mocked him for his comments, claiming that he loved the "attention" he got from mentioning James and his wife:

"I can't stand Kevin Gates, because he is one of those people in Hollywood that you can tell is fiercely addicted to attention, one of those people who will say anything, do anything to create outrage, a viral moment," she said.

Rose continued to berate the artist as she mocked him further for insinuating that he wouldn't "trade" places with LeBron James:

"Kevin Gates, let's be real, the only reason you wouldn't trade places with LeBron James is because in order to trade places, that means that LeBron would have to become Kevin Gates and that man doesn't wanna be you," she continued.

Mariah Rose expressed her love and support for Savannah James throughout the entire video while criticizing Kevin Gates for his comments. This isn't the first time the rapper has made a nonsensical statement, as he previously claimed to have started a car battery using only his "own hands," insisting it was true while swearing on his children.

LeBron James fires back at Kevin Gates with a cryptic post after his comments on Savannah James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was seen clapping back at rapper Kevin Gates after his controversial comments regarding Savannah James. The former Cavaliers icon took to Instagram to share a post as he cryptically put the petty beef to bed.

Expressing his views on the comments made by Gates, the four-time NBA champion chose to take the high road as he posted a picture of Savannah and himself with a trivial caption:

"Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants. Where to next, Queen?!?! Let’s get it! 👸🏾🖤♾️" he wrote.

The post showed the love and admiration James carries for his wife, as he smartly navigated through Gates' comments by referring to him as a "peasant." Choosing to focus on his family and the playoff series against the Timberwolves, the 40-year-old showcased why he is the King.

