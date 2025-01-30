  • home icon
  Jalen Rose's daughter makes her feelings clear on Kevin Durant's blunt social media activities: "He's so unhinged"

Jalen Rose’s daughter makes her feelings clear on Kevin Durant's blunt social media activities: "He’s so unhinged"

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Jan 30, 2025 05:51 GMT
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant - Source: Imagn

Outside of his work on the basketball court, Kevin Durant is also well-known for his antics on social media. It’s no secret that he spends much of his free time on X, in particular. On Wednesday, Mariah Rose, daughter of former NBA star Jalen Rose, curated a compilation of KD’s most iconic tweets, showcasing just how “unhinged” he can be.

“Kevin Durant may be one of the most talented basketball players ever, but he's also unhinged on Twitter. So please allow me to show you some of his most iconic tweets,” Mariah said in her video.
In these tweets, KD openly shared his unfiltered thoughts. He mentions wanting to drink Scarlett Johansson’s bath water, admires Amber Rose’s bald head, reflects on being single forever, and envisions his ideal partner—a basketball-playing girlfriend—among other candid posts.

Most of these tweets date back to 2010-2012, when the Slim Reaper was just 22-24 years old. Since they're still live on his X profile, it’s clear that Durant isn’t ashamed of his past online activity.

Kevin Durant and his online altercations with fans

Kevin Durant has quite the history on social media. In 2017, Durant was caught using burner accounts to post messages in his defense.

It remains to be seen whether or not he's still doing it, but he has no problems quarrelling with his critics on his official account.

Recently, Durant has been vocal about calling out Phoenix fans for their criticism, and on Tuesday he urged the "real" Suns supporters to show up at the Footprint Center.

During the Olympics, Durant clashed with a fan who was hyping up FIBA rules while dismissing the NBA's.

“The beauty of basketball is not callin all them sets but playing off instincts and lettin the talent dictate the game..gettin out in transition, driving and kicking, playing random basketball. U want a trick play every possession like it’s football. That’s not why our game is beautiful,” KD wrote.

Kevin Durant has been outspoken on social media for the longest time, and while some may find it "unhinged," he's unlikely to change at this point.

Edited by Brad Taningco
