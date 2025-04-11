Jalen Rose's daughter says Bradley Beal is the 'NBA equivalent of scammer for conning poverty franchise' amid Kevin Durant rumors

The 2024-25 NBA season hasn't gone the way Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns hoped. After bolstering their roster by acquiring Beal Kevin Durant, and Jusuf Nurkic, Suns owner Mat Ishbia was confident heading into the year. Before the start of the season, Ishiba boldly proclaimed that if given the chance, around 26 of the league's 29 other general managers would swap rosters with Phoenix.

Now, the Suns are expected to part ways with Kevin Durant this summer, and longtime Suns talk radio host John Gambadoro, if the team can't find a suitable landing spot for Beal, they could buy him out.

NBA veteran Jalen Rose's daughter, Mariah Rose, shared her thoughts in a video on X on Friday. Rose compared Beal to a scammer given that he's the only player in the NBA besides LeBron James with a no-trade clause.

"He's basically the NBA equivalent to a scammer. He conned the Washington Wizards, who are a poverty franchise, no offense. ... Well, Bradley Beal finally found a team dumb enough to take on that contract and went to Phoenix to join this super team. ..."

"If they're gonna want to fix this dumpster fire, they're gonna have to get rid of Kevin Durant."

If the Suns do wind up buying out Beal's contract, they could look to hold on to Kevin Durant and build around the future Hall of Famer through the final year of his deal.

What's next for Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Mike Budenholzer after the Phoenix Suns miss out on the 2024-25 playoffs

Heading into the offseason, there are plenty of questions looming regarding the Suns. The team parted ways with a number of first-round picks in order to acquire Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Although Mat Ishbia downplayed the importance of draft picks several years down the line, saying that he wants to see the team win on a nightly basis, Phoenix won't control their own draft pick until 2032.

While the team did acquire three first-round pick swaps leading up to the trade deadline, the conditions placed on the picks likely won't be enough to convince a team to absorb Bradley Beal's contract.

As a result, when it comes to Beal, if a trade doesn't materialize, the team essentially has two options, either buy out the remaining two years on his contract, or hold on to the three-time All-Star. At the same time, Bradley Beal isn't the only one whose future is hanging in limbo.

Before the deadline, the team put together a trade that would send Kevin Durant to Golden State, however KD shot it down. Despite that, there's been tons of talk about the team parting ways with the two-time champ this summer while working to find a suitable landing spot.

Additionally, in addition to questions about their roster, there have been questions about coach Mike Budenholzer's future.

On one hand, Phoenix could part ways with Durant and Beal, giving Budenholzer a chance to run things back with Devin Booker next season. On the other, the team could look to part ways with Budenholzer as a way to entice Durant into sticking around for another year.

