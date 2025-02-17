Jalen Suggs comes full circle moment as he channels sibling love in wholesome tribute to Jennica Suggs

Jalen Suggs experienced a full circle moment as he expressed his love to his sister, Jennica Suggs. On Sunday, the Orlando Magic guard shared Robert Morris University Women's Baksteball's Instagram handle's post on his Instagram story.

The post featured pictures from Jalen's visit to her sister's basketball game. In his caption, the Magic guard shared his thoughts on watching his sister play for the first time.

"My first baby sister, full circle to my first time watching you hoop in college... damn time fly by in reflection. Love you endlessly💕," Jalen wrote.

Jalen Suggs expresses his thoughts on watching his sister play for the first time. (Credits: @jalensuggs/Instagram)

Jennica Suggs is in her freshman season at the RMU Women's basketball team. So far, she has played in 22 games, averaging 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

She is walking in her brother's footsteps and has shown potential to become a WNBA prospect. On the other hand, Jalen has been on the greatest run of his career. The Magic guard is averaging 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 41.0% shooting.

He has improved massively compared to his performance last season. In the 2023-24 season, Jalen Suggs averaged 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and if he keeps up his excellent form, he has the potential to grab the Most Improved Player honor this season.

Orlando Magic want Jalen Suggs for the 'long haul' amid injury issues

This season, Jalen Suggs has proved himself an important asset for the Orlando Magic. His indisposable chemistry with the team's ace, Paolo Banchero, has been behind the many wins Magic has picked up this season.

Coach Jamahl Mosley shared his thoughts on Suggs' recovery and his integration back into the team before Monday's 112-106 loss against the Atlanta Hawks.

"This is for the long haul," Mosley said. "I think that's very important that we get that addressed right away. We're doing what we're doing, and it's allowing other guys to step up in these moments. As he (Jalen Suggs) gets back and gets integrated into what we're doing, it's going to be so important that we're very mindful about how we continue to approach it."

According to ESPN, Suggs is out with a quadriceps injury, and there is no definite timeline for his return. However, Magic reporter Philip Rossman-Reich said the Magic guard is working on his recovery and has started with non-contact workouts.

